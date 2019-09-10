24 Instagram Captions For Cheeseburgers & Posting Tasty Pics On Social Media

I don't know about you, but there are a few foods in this world I could eat anytime and anywhere. I would gladly have some chicken tenders with honey mustard on the side, even if I was at the fanciest restaurant. I'm always down for a cheeseburger, too, with tomato or lettuce and a small dollop of ketchup under the bun. Can you agree? Of course. That's why you need Instagram captions for cheeseburgers and posting tasty pics on social media.

It just wouldn't feel right if you went out for a burger and French fries with your best buds and didn't document the flavors on your feed. It would be like you had an ~average~ meal that wasn't as worthy of being in the spotlight. Not to mention, the world wouldn't know that your tastebuds just went on a trip and fell in love with perfectly-melted cheese.

You wouldn't get to use the preset packs that make the sesame seeds on the bun stand out, or pose for a selfie with your flippin' great meal. You don't even want to imagine those missed opportunities — the new memories from barbecues, camping trips, and Shake Shack adventures that wouldn't have a moment in your camera roll. So you're making sure you get a cheeseburger and pull out your phone before taking a single bite.

Especially on National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, you're putting a cheeseburger and lots of tasty pics on your social media feeds. I'll be sure to ketchup on all those posts. But for now, I'm going to give you 24 captions that are un-burger-believable.

1. "You burger believe it."

2. "Say double cheese!"

3. "You're the only bun for me."

4. "Bun me."

5. "I know this is going to sound cheesy, but I think you're really great."

6. "Hanging with my grill friends."

7. "Here's to a job well-done."

8. "I mustard you a question."

9. "I like big buns and I cannot lie."

10. "Dear, burgers. You're so barbe-cute."

11. "You either love cheese or you're wrong."

12. "I'm sorry for what I said when I was hungry."

13. "It doesn't get tastier than this."

14. "I already finished my cheeseburger. Ugh, what a pickle."

15. "Staying all up in my grill."

16. "I only have fries for you."

17. "We're the number one combo."

18. "We go together like a cheeseburger and French fries."

19. "Home is where my dad's cheeseburgers are."

20. "Time fries when I'm with you."

21. "A burger without cheese is like a hug without a squeeze."

22. "It's been great to ketchup with you."

23. "When life hands you a cheeseburger, eat it."

24. "That's what cheese said."

Now I mustard you a question: Did you find a caption or two that'll fit on your very tasty pics of cheeseburgers? Sweet — then my job here is done. Although, I'd love to stay and tell you about the best restaurants in NYC to get a burger and fries, or dig deeper into the clever pics you can take with your food and favorite meals. Maybe next time over lunch.