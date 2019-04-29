28 Captions For Hot Dogs Or Legs Pics That'll Make You Laugh Out Loud This Summer

This year, you're extra excited for summer, but haven't prepped quite yet. The snow has been melted for quite some time now, and you haven't picked out new bathing suits, planned weekend trips to the beach, or even texted your besties, "Hey, only like 33 more days until summer!" But, there's a little ray of sunshine that beams from your soul every time someone mentions barbecues, pool parties, and anything related to, well, summer. This little ray of sunshine has led you to daydream about the good times and the tan lines you've yet to experience. Oh, and it's totally got some Instagram-worthy photos floating in your mind! Please tell me you've thought about your favorite Internet trend and gathered up some captions for hot dogs or legs pics. *Crosses fingers.*

No? Well, that's what I'm here for then. Before we get into all the puns and buns, though, I want to make sure you're creating only the best #content for your social media followers. (They deserve it, and you deserve to be known as the account owner who will make everyone laugh out loud.) So, let's talk about how to create the best hot dogs or legs pics.

First, you should probably be near the waves or someplace with an incredible view. Hopping in your car and driving to the sand and surf, or grabbing a plane ticket so that you can pose with truly epic landmarks isn't out of the question. I mean, imagine your legs — aka, "hot dogs" — on a Caribbean vacation, hanging amongst the palm trees, or with a vibrant city skyline and an ice cream cone that makes your followers think, "Wow! Anything really is popsicle." Think outside of the box and let your artsy side shine, and then get into position.

Angle your camera on your legs so that anything below your knee isn't really showing. Let the sun glisten on them, and apply a little bit of ketchup or mustard if you really want to fool your followers. (That part isn't totally necessary. But, do it for the 'Gram, right?) Next, take a few pics and scroll through them in your camera roll. Choose your favorite ones, and save them to a separate album so that you can find them easily.

Last but not least, edit those pics with the best preset packs for the summer, pick out one of these 28 captions that'll make you laugh out loud, and hit the "post" button. I'll be waiting to give you a like, OK?

1. "Taking a survey: Hot dogs or legs?"

2. "Hanging with my grill friends."

3. "I'm so hot for you."

4. "What's up, dog?"

5. "Chasing sun beams and hot dog buns."

6. "Are these hot dogs actually legs? Yeah, buoy."

7. "I just want to trade these hot dogs for a mermaid tail."

8. "Looking a little well-done."

9. "Time to flip and tan the other side of these hot dogs."

10. "Staying all up in my grill."

11. "It's going to sound cheesy, but I think you're pretty barbe-cute."

12. "Franks a lot for the memories!"

13. "A couple of hot dogs in paradise."

14. "I'm always glad to ketchup with some friends."

15. "Sun's out, hot dogs and buns out."

16. "Red, white, and barbecue."

17. "Too hot diggity dog to handle."

18. "Hot dogs and girls just wanna have sun."

19. "Can somebody pass the awesome sauce, please?"

20. "Some call it sunscreen, I call it mustard for my hot dogs."

21. "Let me be frank, I love summertime."

22. "Beach, please. These are totally hot dogs."

23. "Hi, legs! Fancy meat-ing you here."

24. "Tropic like it's hot."

25. "Hot dog lover since birth."

26. "Relish the good times and tides."

27. "Playing ketchup with summer."

28. "I mustard you a question: Hot dogs or legs?"

Did you find at least one caption that'll make you laugh over and over again this summer? Sweet! That means that once you hit that "post" button, your followers will be laughing, too. Of course, they'll also be weighing in on whether or not the subject of the pic is a couple of hot dogs or a couple of legs. I mustard admit — it beats me!