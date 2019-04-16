28 Instagram Captions For The Caribbean, Because You're Feelin' Fine In The Sunshine

Calling all vacation lovers! I know that right now, you're likely neck-deep in trip planning and resort booklets. You're looking for the best restaurants and cafés, in addition to the coolest excursions. (It's getting a little overwhelming.) But I want to put things into perspective, because a really dreamy adventure awaits, and you don't need too much to enjoy it. In fact, with a couple of one-piece bathing suits, sandals, some sunscreen, and good vibes, you're basically ready to go. Something else you might need to grab are Instagram captions for the Caribbean and feelin' fine in the sunshine.

Let's flash-forward a few days or so, shall we? You may be laying on the beach with a coconut-flavored drink in-hand. It's early in the morning — around 9 a.m. to be exact — but you don't mind that you woke up a little bit before your alarms. Usually, you'd complain from your cozy bed and think to yourself, "Why on Earth am I up? I can sleep for like five more minutes!" You'd grab an extra large iced coffee on the way to work, and tell your office bestie that you had a rough start to the day.

Vacation turns you into a different person, though. You're pretty happy about being able to eat breakfast while watching the sun rise, and scope out a spot on the beach before everybody else. You like heading to the front desk at your resort and booking excursions like parasailing, kayaking, and snorkeling first thing. And you can't get enough of soaking up the salt water of the ocean, and gazing up at those stunning pink skies.

Honestly, I don't blame you. If I were vacationing, especially somewhere as beautiful as the Caribbean, I would be in a permanent good mood, too. I'd pose for pictures with palm trees with the biggest smile on my face, and throw peace signs up in the air. I would find ways to extend my stay, bottle up the good vibes to take back home, or share my experiences on social media.

You are planning on tracking down some WiFi, right? Sweet! Because posting the pictures that you take of your perfect afternoons spent in the sand is #necessary. Just add one of these 28 captions for the Caribbean before hitting the "share" button, and then get back to feelin' fine in the sunshine.

1. "Crushin' on the Caribbean."

2. "There's always another island for us to sea."

3. "Treating myself to some salt water and sunshine."

4. "Good vibes happen on the tides."

5. "Hair up. Sunnies on. Notifications off."

6. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

7. "In a summer state of mind."

8. "I'll be leaving a little piece of my heart here."

9. "Pink skies up ahead."

10. "Life is beautiful."

11. "Canceling my plane ticket and staying in the Caribbean."

12. "Everything is fine when there is sunshine."

13. "Do not disturb: Laying underneath palm trees all day."

14. "I'll take all the smoothies, please."

15. "Paradise is anywhere the sky looks pretty."

16. "Because the Caribbean is always a good idea."

17. "Yes, I'm a mermaid. Thanks for asking."

18. "Nothing but blue skies and ocean tides."

19. "Adding mermaid to my resume after this trip."

20. "Dreaming in pink and all the colors of the Caribbean."

21. "A pineapple a day keeps the worries away."

22. "This island is my true soulmate."

23. "Let the ocean worry about being blue."

24. "Beach hair, don't care."

25. "You're the pineapple of my eye."

26. "Lime yours."

27. "Salty, but sweet."

28. "Vacation lover since birth."

Alright, vacation lover. Did you find what you need for a dreamy Instagram post? I hope so, because it's almost time to hop on the plane and get away. It's almost time to relax and take pictures, and stick your feet in the sand. And you're just moments from sipping on fresh fruit smoothies and going on tropical hikes, too. Maybe I'll meet you there! I could use a little sunshine and want to say to my followers, "Hey, I'm feelin' fine."