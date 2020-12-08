One of the very best parts of the holiday season is probably seeing your neighbors dress up their homes with colorful lights. The displays may feature a family of reindeer, or an entire show that's synced to a holiday song. This year, dash through the snow with your roommates and check out these drive-thru Christmas light experiences 2020 that are jingle bell rockin' their way into your city or town.

With coronavirus cases on the rise every day, hopping in your car and going to a drive-thru can be a fun and safe way to celebrate the season. Staying in your individual car allows you to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which note to avoid close contact with others who don't live in your household. These guidelines were updated on Nov. 27, 2020. For that reason, you'll want to ensure that the people who are in your car are within your household bubble.

To make this experience extra festive, gaze at the Christmas lights while wearing a set of merry pajamas, a Santa hat, or a snowman onesie. Brew a steamy travel mug of hot chocolate, and put it in your cup holder next to a bag of peppermint bark for when you get hungry. Most of these drive-thru experiences will likely ask you to switch your radio station to one that's playing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey and "Like It's Christmas" by the Jonas Brothers. However, if they don't, be sure to queue up some of the classics either via your radio or a streaming service.

If you have the time, make a holiday-themed face mask you can wear as well, to get into the spirit of both 2020 and the Christmas season. While these drive-thru light experiences will make it easy to stay snow-cially distanced while soaking in the magic of the holidays, it's always a good idea to have a mask on hand whenever you jingle bell rock around your city or town.

1. Electric Noel Mike Harrington/DigitalVision/Getty Images Electric Noel in Norco, California is here to embrace the season. If you're based in the area, you'll want to check out this shining event for a holiday story that begins in an elf village. As you're slowly driving through, you'll get to experience Mistletoe Lane and a ton of neon lights that'll illuminate the inside of your car. At the same time, you'll listen to a holiday story and music via your car stereo, which can be tuned upon arrival so you don't miss out on a single aspect of this tech-filled show. Tickets are on sale now on the Electric Noel website. The show can be booked on Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST, and through Jan. 3, 2021. One ticket, which costs $39 to $49 depending on which day you choose, covers an entire vehicle.

2. Holidays In Your Car Presented by Subaru, Holidays In Your Car will bring you an experience you'll never forget. It's open in Ventura and San Diego, California. Enjoy over one million lights as part of their "Holiday Light Spectacular." If you want to participate in even more merry and bright fun, live theatre events will also be held at the San Diego location on two consecutive Saturdays. The "Santa Saves Christmas!" live show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 and is created by the same producers of The Price Is Right Live and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. The second event is The Nutcracker, brought to you by the City Ballet of San Diego. If you miss seeing Broadway-like shows in person, this will be a lovely addition to your holidays to hear your fave songs. This live show takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets for these events can be found online. A standard light show ticket starts at $49.

3. Hershey Sweet Lights Head to Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania for a light show filled with lights galore. "Hershey Sweet Lights" features almost 600 animated light displays that are set up along two miles of wooded trails. Slowly drive your car through and take photos of dancing chocolates or cheery reindeer. This experience is just one part of Hersheypark's larger holiday happenings, called "Christmas Candylane" which will last until Jan. 3, 2021. It's the only one you can enjoy from inside your car, and tickets start at $22.

4. Rudolph's Light Show Anyone based in or near Houston, Texas can't sleep on the #lit times at Rudolph's Light Show. With dreamy light tunnels, and more than one million lights sprinkled throughout the synchronized show, you'll leave feeling like a little kid who just saw Santa in real life. The show is the perfect nighttime adventure to take with your roommates this holiday season. Tickets are on sale now and cost $30 per vehicle if you buy online, and $40 if you snag one in person. Be sure to take a car with a good radio, as you'll want to tune to the designated station to see the show in its true form.