It's prime time to freshen things up for date night with your partner. How about hopping in your car and head to the drive-in theater for a romantic movie night underneath the stars? All you need are some yummy snacks, a Polaroid camera, and drive-in movie Instagram captions to capture the sweet moments together.

Drive-in movie theaters are making such a comeback. Along with listing safety guidelines online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, places like Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre and the Paramount Drive-In Theatre near Los Angeles are fun spots for couples and roomies to head to for a night out. Not only are they super dreamy, but they also give off a cool throwback feel like you're in Grease or Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. Plus, you know you have a great seat when you're getting cozy in your own car with your favorite treats on deck. Some theaters even offer double features so you can watch not only one great film, but two.

Imagine the adorable selfies you and your SO can capture while you're sitting in your car, watching the sunset, and waiting for your movie to begin. You can even snap a quality foodie pic of all your favorite movie snacks like popcorn and M&Ms. When the show's about to begin, you don't want to be fumbling around on your phone trying to come up with a punny or cute caption. Instead, use any of these 45 drive-in movie quotes that will make your post picture-perfect.

1. "Feeling groovy like a drive-in movie."

2. "Shhh, the show's about to begin."

3. "We've got the best seats in the house."

4. "If you went to the movies and didn't eat popcorn, did you really go to the movies?"

5. "We decided to do date night under the stars."

6. "That's one hot dog."

7. "My favorite part is the dancing hot dog before the movie."

8. "You can't just walk out of a drive-in." — Grease

9. "Drive-in movie memories."

10. "Feeling like I went back in time to the 1950s."

11. "Can we reverse and do this night all over again?"

12. "Double the feature, double the fun."

13. "Having a poppin' night at the drive-in."

14. "At the drive-in and I never want to drive out."

15. "We've got a one-way ticket to the movies."

16. "Tonight should get a speeding ticket, because it just flew by."

17. "Love is sharing your popcorn." — Charles Schultz

18. "Here's my kernel of wisdom: Go to the drive-in theater."

19. "Felt cute. Might watch a movie at the drive-in later."

20. "This seat totally beats the couch."

21. "This is how all movies should be viewed."

22. "We're not parking at the drive-in, we're par-queens! [crown emojis]"

23. "When the sun goes down, that's when the fun begins."

24. "Every night I spend with you is my new favorite."

25. "Nights under the stars with you."

26. "Tonight is totally poppin'."

27. "Tonight was practically perfect in every way."

28. "It's a drive-in movie kind of night."

29. "You auto go to the drive-in sometime. It's very nice."

30. "I will never tire of movie nights with you."

31. "I'm having a wheely good time."

32. "Drive-in movie theaters are the wheel deal."

33. "Life is butter at the drive-in theatre."

34. "It's movie night, so grab a treat and take a seat."

35. "There's no place like the drive-in theater."

36. "Do not disturb when the movie is playing."

37. "I've got a trunk full of snacks."

38. "Went for a drive. Ended up at the movies."

39. "Parked next to you is where I'm meant to be."

40. "This feels like a movie."

41. "Just a little pre-show sunset."

42. "I call shotgun!"

43. "He’s got a one-hand feel on the steering wheel. The other on my heart." — Taylor Swift, "Our Song"

44. "I think about summer, all the beautiful times I watched you laughing from the passenger side." — Taylor Swift, "Back to December"

45. "Where we're going, we don't need roads." — Back to the Future