Anyone quarantining with their partner knows, despite how intense the last few months have been, romance is definitely not dead. At least not yet. Between the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing fight for racial equality, making time to decompress with your SO is an important part of self-care. So, if you need help crafting a clever Instagram caption for your quarantine date night pictures, look no further. Although it's certainly not necessary to obsess over anything that you decide to share on social media, a solid IG caption does have the power to take a run-of-the-mill cute pic to the next level. Here's some caption inspo for just about every quarantine date night occasion.

Funny Captions

If you and your partner don't like to take yourselves too seriously, going with a funny caption is a great way to keep the vibe light-hearted.

1. "You're my favorite distraction...and also my only one, so yeah."

2. "Well, at least now I know you're the perfect person to ride out the apocalypse with."

3. "When you're quarantined, every day is Netflix and chill."

4. "I love you even when you use the last of the toilette paper."

5. "You're the only person I would share my quarantine snacks with."

Sentimental Captions

These are for those special moments when you realize how lucky you are to be quarantined with someone you love

6. "Couldn't have made it through this difficult time without my rock."

7. "Thank you for always being my shoulder to cry on."

8. "You're all I need."

9. "Your smile reminds me that everything will be OK."

10. "Bonding with bae."

Cute Captions

Sometimes, keeping it cute is all that's required.

11. "Cuddle time round 456."

12. "You know it's love when you always let them have the last bite."

13. "With a bae like you, I could stay at home forever."

14. "*Chef kiss.*"

15. "Two peas in a pod."

Even though quarantine date nights might not be the most exciting evenings you'll ever spend with your partner, that doesn't mean you shouldn't put your love on blast. Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate and appreciate the important people in your life.