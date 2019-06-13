32 Instagram Captions For Millennials That'll Bring Your Slay Game To Social Media

I don't know about you, but I'm so proud to be a millennial. Some people in our generation might not love being associated with travel, avocado toast, memes, salt lamps, and everything related to lattes and technology. But when my older family members ask me questions like, "Why do you need to take a picture with this pink wall?" or, "What's so amazing about succulents?" I gladly give them an answer. My eyes light up like the fire emoji, and I rant on about how thrilling and exciting it is to post a perfectly-composed picture. Can you agree? Of course. That's why you're looking for some Instagram captions for millennials that'll bring your slay game to social media.

TBH, social media is really what you make of it. You don't have to post pictures that have been edited with the best preset packs of the season if you don't want to, or feel so stressed when you're trying to come up with a witty caption. You don't have to find a window with good lighting to take a selfie, or ask yourself, "Is this worthy of Instagram?" The answer is always this: It is. So hit that "share" button, and continue to live the life you love.

In my opinion, stress and anxious questions aren't what this little corner of the Internet is all about. It's about showing off your true and beautiful self, connecting with people, and having a creative outlet right at your fingertips. Most importantly, it's about sharing what makes you smile and laugh. It's about celebrating the best things about being a millennial — from adulting, to cell phones and the other things you can't live without, to the catchy phrases like, "The struggle is real."

Do yourself a favor and post a picture with one of these 32 captions for millennials, so you can celebrate our generation and show your pride. I'll toss you a like for being grateful for your group chats, passport stamps, streaming services, and bringing your slay game to social media.

1. "Let's be honest: My feed is on fleek."

2. "I always bring my slay game."

3. "It was lit fam."

4. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything."

5. "Sending my selfie to NASA, because I'm a star."

6. "Don't quit your daydream."

7. "The more millennials the merrier."

8. "We're too rad for you."

9. "Every once in a while, ditch your comfort zone."

10. "Quit hiding your social media skills."

11. "My relationship status right now: It's caffeinated."

12. "Go above and Beyoncé."

13. "Doing this sweet thing called adulting."

14. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

15. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need a passport stamp."

16. "Feeling just peachy about the places I've been."

17. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

18. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix."

19. "I like long walks on the beach and talking about my star sign."

20. "All she does is travel, travel, travel."

21. "Just wanna take selfies."

22. "More avocado toast, please."

23. "I've never met a pink wall I didn't like."

24. "It's a mood."

25. "Here's the piping hot tea."

26. "I see you, universe."

27. "It really do be like that sometimes."

28. "Sorry, not sorry."

29. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

30. "Just glowing with the flow."

31. "Peace, love, and living like a millennial."

32. "Doughnut kill my vibe."

Did you find a caption or two that you can use on your feed? Sweet — then you're so ready to show your millennial pride and bring your slay game to social media. You're ready to pose in your hot pink sunglasses by the beach, or with your travel buddies before another big trip. You're ready to make your breakfast shine on Instagram, or to post a selfie that's been chilling in your camera roll for, well, forever. Let me know when you hit that "share" button, OK? I want to be your first like, and comment something like, "So proud to be a millennial, like you."