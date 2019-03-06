5 Tweets About Birth Control That Are Way Too Relatable If You've Ever Tried It

If you're on birth control, it's possible you have a love-hate relationship with it. Mood swings and the daily plague of remembering to take it every day (if you have a weak memory) make it easy to hate. And the shining hope of lighter periods and not getting pregnant make it easy to love. Looking through the internet's finest tweets about birth control, you'll truly feel this range of human emotion. Because as useful as it may be, actually taking birth control can be a mixed bag. With the benefits of birth control come anxiety, distraction, weight fluctuations, and blood clots (in NuvaRing's case). Don't forget the bloating, stretch marks, scarring, extensive bleeding, and stubborn acne that some women have reported from Nexplanon, a birth control implant.

If you have a vagina and are having sex with someone who can get you pregnant, you probably may have encountered one or more of these issues. Birth control method satisfaction varies from person to person, from method to method. And naturally, as digital natives confronted with anything and everything imperfect, millennials and Gen Z folks will open up the glowing, blue Twitter app to speak on it. Here are five tweets about taking birth control that are all too real if you've ever been prescribed it.

The more contraceptives, the merrier This tweet combines two of my favorite things: A wholesome, timely meme (this time, a mother and her sons dancing to "Act My Age" by One Direction) and safe sex practices. Being about that safe sex life means you still need to wear a condom, even when on hormonal birth control. Hormonal birth control includes the pill, IUDs, the Depro-Provera shot, the patch, and NuvaRing, each of which only prevents pregnancy. None of these methods protect against sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infections, human papillomavirus, herpes, or HPV-related cancer. Gynecologist Dr. Sherry Ross urges condom use for vaginal, anal, and oral sex no matter what. Ross also told Elite Daily, "Most people don’t know they carry HPV or aware they have an early HSV outbreak on their genitals. Using a condom and religiously practicing safe sex will help prevent you from being exposure to these contagious viruses." It's critical that you wrap up, as well as remember to take your birth control.

When birth control gets you a bit thicc Taking birth control won't necessarily make you gain weight. As gynecologist Dr. Sheila Loanzon told Elite Daily, "When someone is on the lowest dosage pill, along with a balanced diet and exercise, the likelihood of weight gain is very low. The available data suggest that oral contraceptives do not cause weight gain." Loanzon also cited a study done comparing a group healthy women who took birth control and a group of healthy women who didn't. The results showed that the same number of women gained the average amount of weight in both groups. All that being said, if you do gain weight from birth control? Take a cue from Twitter user Hannah and embrace the birth control weight! Revel in your thicc-ness.

Remembering to take birth control? Easier said than done. The last boss to defeat in the game of adulthood is remembering to take oral birth control. It's too powerful, which is why folks opt for IUDs or the shot. And suffice to say it, I clearly haven't mastered adulting yet. Like Twitter user Syd, I once found myself a smooth four days behind on birth control. I checked in with my gynecologist (always recommended when you find yourself in this position, as opposed to taking six pills at once), fixed my cycle by starting a new pill pack that Sunday, and set a daily birth control reminder on my phone to avoid future slip-ups. And yet, life still gets the better of me. I usually take my birth control right before bed and the reminder is set accordingly. But if I knock out early, or come back late from drinks or the movies? It's a done deal. I'll slumber peacefully and go through the next day blissfully ignorant — only to be flabbergasted when I find two whole pills that need to be taken instead of one. If you do have trouble remembering to take OCs, you should look into birth control alternatives such as the patch you change weekly or the ring you keep in for three out of the four weeks in a month.