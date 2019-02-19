Meeting the parents can be simultaneously exciting and nerve-wracking. On one hand, meeting your partner's family probably means your relationship is getting serious. But on the other hand, you're meeting the family! So many things can feel unpredictable. Being nervous about meeting the parents is completely normal, but you are a gem, and your partner knows it. Trust that their parents will, too. And if you're still feeling the jitters, consider reciting these mantras to boost your confidence before meeting your partner's parents.

Ultimately, when you and bae decide to meet the parents is up to you, but an expert suggested it may be better to wait until you've been together at least six months. "Anytime before that is too soon because the relationship is not clear," relationship and etiquette expert April Masini previously told Elite Daily. "After six months of dating, you’ll know someone better and they’ll know you better — to the extent that you can both decide by then, if you want to be monogamous and committed to each other." If you and bae have talked about it, and you both feel ready to meet the parents, the nerves might begin to trickle in, and that's when positive self-talk can seriously come in handy. Reciting these five mantras can help you find your center again and go into meeting bae's parents with complete and total ease.

1 I am amazing. Giphy If you're worried about whether or not your partner's parents will like you, it's so important to keep in mind how wonderful you are. Remind yourself how much of a catch you are by reciting "I am amazing" over and over again. Your partner's parents have no reason to think otherwise.

2 Their son/daughter already likes me, so that's a good first step in the right direction. Giphy It's probably safe to say that most parents just want their kids to be happy, and if you make them happy, you may already be headed in the right direction. Plus, if your partner's parents raised them to value certain attributes in people, bae probably sees those attributes in you, even if they didn't realize it. Chances are, their parents will see them too.

3 It doesn't have to be perfect. Giphy Before meeting the parents, it's normal if you want everything to go smoothly, but it doesn't have to be absolute perfection either. You're human, your partner is human, their parents are human, and no one is perfect. So, your first time meeting bae's parents doesn't have to be perfect either. Repeat this to yourself, so you can embrace your imperfections and go into the meeting calmer and more confident.

4 I've slayed bigger dragons. Giphy Think about that professor in college who had it out for you for no good reason, or that friend of yours who was constantly backstabbing you until you finally said something. Your partner's parents shouldn't be these big scary people who you're intimidated by. They raised your favorite human, and bae turned out great, so they can't be that bad. You've definitely faced more intimidating people and won — don't let yourself forget that.