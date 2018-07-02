So, what should you do after your first meeting goes badly? Well, according to Winter, it all comes down to why it went poorly. If it really was just a case of nerves (on either side), Winter says your best bet is to ask your partner to set up another meeting with the family, but under different conditions, and let your partner know how important it is to you that you make a good impression on their family.

“Perhaps it was the choice of venue, the topic of conversation, or some other factor that got you off your balance,” says Winter, who adds, “Telling your partner your concern is half the battle. At least they know how much you care and how important it is for you to have a good relationship with their family.” A supportive partner will help to set up the scenario for the best possible meeting reboot.

However, if it’s a scenario where the problem isn't you, it's them — well, in that case, Winter says “think twice.” As she explains, “If your partner’s family made you feel uncomfortable, unsafe, or threatened, then this is not the type of relationship you want moving forward.”

There are some mitigating factors. For example, that your partner realizes that their family is difficult, but they have your back, and you both agree that you'll only have limited contact with their family. However, Winter warns that, “if your partner doesn’t understand where you’re coming from and turns it all around on you, then consider a possible exit.” If this happens, it probably means there are fundamental philosophical differences between the two of you and “this rift is deep and won’t stand the test of time,” Winter says.

Did all this actually make meeting the parents even more stressful? I don’t blame you, but here’s what I think the most important takeaway is: Making a bad first impression in the first meeting is not a death sentence for the relationship. We all get nervous and weird sometimes, but that's totally something you can come back from. Remember: Having a meeting with the parents go badly can be a really useful tool for weeding out partners who won't be healthy or supportive in the long run. For a relationship to really thrive, you need to be a team, so don't put up with anyone who doesn’t have your back.

