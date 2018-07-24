A crucial question to ask in any relationship is, "Are they ready to meet my parents?" Sometimes, even more importantly, "Am I ready to introduce them to my parents?" The answer to these questions can vary per relationship. For some, meeting the parents takes place way down the line, when the relationship is serious enough to bring them home. For others, like myself, meeting the parents can be almost immediate.

My boyfriend met my parents the week after he met me. Granted, we weren't really anything at the time, just testing the waters, but regardless, it happened right away, and we're still standing almost 10 months later. If you don't fall under either of these categories, maybe you fall somewhere in between — three months in or even a year in. The point is, meeting the parents should take place when you're both ready — it's entirely up to you.

There's always the chance that your partner may feel ready to meet your parents, but not ready to introduce you to theirs. Try not to take this personally. Everyone has their own set of parameters. It's not you, it's them. If you're not sure whether your partner is ready to meet your parents, take a look at these indications that they're absolutely up for it.

They show you off on a daily basis. Giphy One of the huge red flags that indicate your partner may be uncertain about you or your relationship in general is that they keep you hidden. Whether it's just a lot of nights in or only going to the same restaurant where your partner knows you won't be seen, it could be a sign that they don't want your relationship to go public, and if that's the case, they're probably not worth bringing home. On the other hand, if they're super excited to take you out and introduce you to all their friends, "it’s because [they are] proud of you and of [their] relationship with you, and want to show you off and show off the fact that you’re together. When this doesn’t happen, it’s often because your partner is playing the field or not interested in a commitment," dating expert and founder of Relationship Advice Forum, April Masini told Elite Daily. By doing this, it's a clear sign they want to be with you and go beyond just meeting your friends or introducing you to theirs. Hello, future in-laws!

They make your relationship a priority. Giphy As preached in He's Just Not That Into You, "When you are important to another person, that person will always find a way to make time for you. No excuses, no lies, no broken promises." I couldn't have put it better myself. If your partner isn't making you a priority in their life, or if they're not making an effort in your relationship, they're not worth taking home to momma.

They're making plans with you. Giphy When you and your partner start booking vacations, making plans months in advance, and maybe even breaching the subject of moving in together, it's a good indicator that the two of you have a future. If they're ready to make such concrete plans with you, it's safe to assume they're ready to meet your parents, too.

They're only seeing you. Giphy You don't necessarily have to define the relationship to bring your partner home if you don't want to, but it would absolutely be beneficial to at least establish exclusivity before taking that step. "If your partner isn’t ready to be exclusive with you, and is still casually dating other people, this is a sign it’s likely too early to meet your parents," relationship counselor and dating coach Samantha Burns told Elite Daily. "The last thing you want is to have your parents get attached to someone who isn’t into you."