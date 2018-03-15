Timing plays a big role in whether your partner is going to be ready to meet the fam. If you've been dating a few weeks and you're deep in the new-relationship energy, you might be thinking they're "the one" and want to speed things along. Resist that urge. Masini advises that you should be together for at least six months before you start meeting each other's families. "Anytime before that is too soon because the relationship is not clear," she says. "After six months of dating, you’ll know someone better and they’ll know you better, to the extent that you can both decide by then if you want to be monogamous and committed to each other."

When you're falling for someone, it can be hard to put the brakes on the relationship and slow down long enough to look for red flags, but if something in your gut is telling you it's not the right time, or if your partner is waving red flags that they aren't ready to take the next step, accept that. Just take a breath and let the relationship take its natural course. If this person really is "the one" and the relationship is going to go the distance, there will be plenty of time to take them to your family when the moment is finally right.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!