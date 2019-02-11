8 Mantras To Recite If You're Happily In Love & Can’t Stop Seeing Hearts

Finding love is a process that can take a ton of time, effort, and patience. Once you've found that special someone, reciting mantras centered around love and gratitude is a great way to reinforce your appreciation for having found such a wonderful bae. When you're riding high on a love wave, taking the time to fully bathe in the bliss is so important. Mantras to recite if you're happily in love can include just about any words of inspiration and positivity that speak to you. Channeling the good vibes can also help solidify all of the amazing energy that a new partner brings to your life.

Even the happiest of relationships go through their trials and tribulations, but enjoying the good times as much as possible can make the bad times feel a bit more manageable. If you've never tried reciting mantras during meditation, there are a ton of benefits in doing so. According to DoYouYoga, using mantras in meditative practices is an effective way to reduce distracting mental chatter and help with focus. "Meditating with mantras is one of the most powerful ways to quiet the fluctuations of the mind," wrote Aimee Hughes. "A mantra is a tool for the mind, and it allows our awareness to more easily turn inward." So, here are eight awesome, love-appreciation mantras to get you started.

1 I am so grateful and thankful for our connection. Giphy Simply creating the space to focus on the areas of your life that are blossoming — for example, your love life — can be a huge step toward feeling content in the long-term.

2 I am whole, perfect, strong, powerful, loving, harmonious and happy. Giphy First off, it's so vital to emphasize that we are all whole, whether we have a romantic partner in our lives or not. Even if you and bae chose to end your relationship, you are always enough. That said, having a loving partner to add to the mix is definitely something to celebrate.

3. I am accepting and grateful for the affection of others. Giphy Affection in all forms can be a really wonderful thing to share with the people you love. Using this mantra can help you open yourself up to affection as much as possible.

4 I welcome and embrace all love into my life. Giphy It's all too easy to let negative experiences from the past infiltrate the present. That's why reminding yourself of all the amazing love that's surrounding you is just the thing to keep you clicked into a positive mindset.

5 I appreciate the abundance in my life and I allow myself to expand in gratitude, success and joy everyday. Giphy Abundance is all around you, people! Even in less-than-ideal circumstances, there's always a valuable takeaway and silver-lining.

6 I choose love and love chooses me. Giphy Choosing to love and letting yourself fall for someone can be so scary. But once you're sucked into the euphoric whirlwind of romance, there's nothing better than knowing the object of your affection feels the same way too.

7 Every day and in every way, I attract more and more love into my life. Giphy Positive energy is contagious. If you're feeling the love, this mantra is a great reminder that's it's also important to keep sending your loving energy outward, toward all of the important people in your life.