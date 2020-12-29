2020 may have been a better year for some zodiac signs than others, but IMO, it was probably a pretty sucky year overall for just about everyone. This coming year will be all about progress as we enter the Age of Aquarius, and for some, that progress may come in the form of a romantic relationship. Based on astrology, there are a few zodiac signs who will find long-term love in 2021, and while that's partially due to the energy stemming from the Great Conjunction (during which Jupiter and Saturn joined forces in Aquarius on Dec. 21 for the first time in over 600 years), that's not the only astrological event affecting this coming year.

While 2021 may unfortunately still suck for a few signs (sorry, Taurus and Libra — I don't make the rules), this year holds a lot of promise for others, especially in the realm of love. Yes, Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius will encourage individuality and autonomy, but other astrological happens will encourage certain signs to step outside of their comfort zone and find love in unexpected places. And while the stars can't actually determine who will fall in love this year, these are the zodiac signs most likely to get boo'd up in 2021.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Having the North Node in their sign all throughout 2021 isn't the only astrological transit working in a Gemini's favor this year. For Geminis, 2021 will likely be a year of reinvention. The year kicks off with Gemini's ruling planet, Mercury, entering Aquarius, which will inspire Gems to set new goals and find new people to love. Not long after, Mars will enter Gemini, motivating this sign to kickstart a new chapter in their life and attract the things (and people) they want. Saturn and Jupiter's presence in Gemini's sector of expansion this year will also make the chance of a long-lasting romantic prospect more likely.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) For Leos, this year is the perfect time to build lasting new relationships, both professionally and romantically. The year kicks off with major energy in the love department, and throughout Aquarius Season, Leos will benefit from the Sun, Saturn, and Jupiter all remaining in their partnership sector. It's the perfect time for Leos to break free from relationships that no longer serve them and to forge promising (and potentially long-lasting) new connections in all areas of their life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images 2021 will kick off with Uranus ending its five-month retrograde in Scorpio's partnership sector, which means this sign is likely in for a surprising new connection. Scorpio's ruling planet, Mars, also enters Taurus as the year begins, inspiring Scorpios to focus on their wants and needs going forward. This makes 2021 a great time for Scorpios to deepen an existing relationship or forge a new one that will play a lasting role throughout the year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) After making it through one of the most challenging astrological years in history, Capricorns may finally catch a break in 2021. The planet of intimacy and transformation, Pluto, will once again be retrograde in Capricorn, which will give Caps the opportunity to get more comfortable with emotional intimacy and experience a rebirth. Having Jupiter and Saturn (Capricorn's planetary ruler) in their second house of self-worth will also likely help this sign forge connections that are sustainable and satisfying.