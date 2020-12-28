Days go by and seasons change, but when you take a moment to really acknowledge your emotional waves and observe how your body reacts to these changes, you'll come to realize the power within the evolutionary process. Similarly, every year is different, and unfortunately, 2021 will be the worst year for these zodiac signs: Taurus and Libra.

The good news is, 2021 will cut everyone some well-deserved slack, both astrologically and emotionally. In addition to the undeniable omen stemming from 2020 and its tumultuous astro-weather, no one (not even astrologers) could ever prepare for what we had to endure as a collective.

There are unavoidable pros and cons to everything, and though 2020 certainly had more downs than ups, having generational planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Pluto) transit through earth signs played a significant role in the overall mood. For instance, if you found yourself feeling as if you were stuck between a rock and a hard place, you're not alone.

There's a lot to look forward to in 2021, but the change we seek isn't going to come easy. Are you ready to step into a brand-new era? If so, you better keep an open mind in the process.

For starters, the revolutionary synergy stemming from The Great Conjunction (Jupiter and Saturn joining forces in Aquarius for the first time in over 600 years) will dominate 2021's astrology, but there's more. Saturn is the planet of limits and structure, and Jupiter magnifies everything it touches. Aquarius is symbolic of society, revolution, and collective consciousness. Together, these two generational planets will encourage the collective to shift the focus from everything that's material and tangible — themes revolving around the element earth — to intellectual, which has everything to do with the element air. Jupiter-Saturn will eventually confront Uranus in Taurus, which could serve to be the trigger of a revolution, so fasten your seat belts.

In the meantime, here's why 2021 could be more challenging than usual for Taurus and Libra:

Taurus: You're Experiencing A Great Deal Of Change This Year

You need to trust that the universe has your best interest at heart. You are exactly where you need to be, and the events that transpire are simply bringing you closer to your destiny. Having said that, Jupiter and Saturn will be transiting through a fellow fixed sign while lighting up your 10th house of career, legacy, reputation, and sense of authority.

Though there are a series of blessings that could come along with this conjunction, having rebellious Uranus in your sign is where things get tricky. Finding a healthy equilibrium between your desire to rebel versus staying committed to your contribution in the world is key.

Libra: You Have No Choice But To Transform And Transmute

Take it easy, Libra. Being a cardinal sign didn't necessarily work in your favor throughout 2020; although, if you did the work, then you should have no problem getting by. More importantly, in the midst of having Jupiter and Saturn lighting up your expressive fifth house of children, happiness, authenticity, and love, both planets will also face off with rebellious Uranus in your eighth house of transformation, intimate unions, and death of the ego.

In order for you to step into your fullest, audacious, and sparkling potential, you'll need to shed a couple of layers along the way. Your planetary ruler, Venus, will also retrograde this year, and this cycle will touch down on your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. Though revisiting repressed wounds and confronting your ancestral karma is hardly ever an easy task, it's now or never.