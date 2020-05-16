Ever strike up a flirtationship with someone, only to find they're abysmal at texting but a grade-A conversationalist IRL? Maybe the most you get via text is an "lol," but you always click when you're face-to-face. Or it feels like they'd rather do anything else than express themselves with a meme, but your cheeks hurt from laughing every time you link up. If you're wondering about the disconnect between your crush's dry texts and their riveting in-person conversations, consider their astrological background. Honestly, some zodiac signs are just bad at texting, but do much better when your conversations can transcend the keyboard. When you finally link up, you remember they're actually pretty freaking great.

If your crush falls under any of the following zodiac signs, expect them to fair far better in-person.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

This breezy air sign's attention is split in a million different directions, so it'll take them awhile to text you back. But if you bump into your Gemini crush at the farmer's market or sit them down for dinner, they'll certainly remember to ask about your Bachelor hot takes or when you think Rihanna will drop her next album.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images

Sorry, Virgo will probably leave you on read. You peep that your message was "Seen" an entire 24 hours ago and wonder if your Virgo crush is actually swamped with work, or if they're straight-up ignoring you. Where are the emojis?!

But sooner or later, you'll realize that Virgo gives their job, coursework, extracurriculars, or whatever it is that they're engaging in, their full attention. So rest assured that when you link up again, you'll also receive that undivided, Virgo attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

If Virgo read your message and didn't respond, Sag didn't even open your text. Knowing your restless, unconventional Sagittarian sweetheart, you'd bet money they either fell down a YouTube hole, got caught up in a baking fervor, or went on a meditation retreat that made them turn in their phone. Either way, they'll have an absolutely fascinating, colorful story to tell next time you're together.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Morsa Images/E+/Getty Images

Your Aries boo had every intention of responding. Really, they did! But they always opt to prioritize immediate concerns: urgent convos with their boss, heated Facebook comment wars with their uncle, and time-sensitive texts with their UberEats delivery person. Once you're face-to-face, you'll get an extra delicious dose of your Aries' bold compliments, pot-stirring questions, and sharp wit.

If your crush is a flighty Gemini, stiff Virgo, atypical Sag or fiery Aries, don't read too much into their texts. Chances are, your text conversations are fizzling out not because there's beef, but because it's simply in their astrological nature.