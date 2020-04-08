Here's my personal philosophy: If you can't hold a convo, then it's a no-go. Of course, not everyone is blessed with the gift of gab, which is what makes the witty individuals among us so special. Some people struggle to keep a date's attention during a 30-minute meal, and I don't fault them for this. But when they're up against crafty conversationalists, it becomes clear just how underrated the gift of wit is. For the zodiac signs who can banter with you for hours, cleverness comes naturally, and TBH, even Lorelai and Rory Gilmore would have a hard time keeping up with these folks.

Being able to engage in a quick-witted exchange typically requires a combination of intelligence, humor, and flexibility. You can't just be a Chatty Cathy — you have to be able to listen just as well as you respond. The best conversations are an exchange, after all, not a performance. Anyone who fails to establish a good rapport is in danger of becoming a terrible bore. While those born under these four zodiac signs don't necessarily have John Mulaney-level joke-telling skills, you'll likely find that convos with these clever signs rarely feel dull. Sharp wit never quits, guys.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) perinjo/E+/Getty Images Aquarians might take a little while to open up, but once they start talking, they never stop. These intensely intelligent individuals are basically bursting with fun factoids and astute observations, and they love finding people with whom they can share their many musings (and hearing other people's theories in return). You may have a tough time getting a word in edgewise with an Aquarius, but once you insert yourself into the conversation, you're in for a wildly entertaining exchange of ideas.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As the chatterboxes of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise that Geminis are conversational connoisseurs. Those born under this sign could probably engage in banter in their sleep, and when they're really invested in a convo, you may end up chatting for hours without even realizing it. Like Aquarians, Geminis are known for their genius, so their wit is unmatched. And since they're so curious and adaptable, Geminis are down to discuss anything and everything, as long as the convo keeps them stimulated.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Obradovic/E+/Getty Images Leos may be a bit self-centered, but their unwavering confidence enables them to shoot the breeze with just about anyone. Creative, outgoing, and often very funny, Leos have a gift of repartee, and they love sharing that gift with those who give them the opportunity. Though they may frequently try to steer the conversation back to themselves, those with an appreciation with acerbic humor and seriously lengthy convos will have a blast bantering with this over-the-top sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians aren't known as one of the most talkative signs, but that doesn't mean they can't hold a great conversation. As incredibly generous individuals, Sags are masters at encouraging those around them to open up, and their kind, upbeat nature makes it easy for people to do so. And while their favorite conversational topics include travel, philosophy, and nature, they're kind enough to at least feign interest in any subject (while providing a steady stream of jokes the whole time).