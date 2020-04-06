Having an Aries lover is an exciting and oh-so-passionate experience. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, Aries is no stranger to grabbing their partner and pulling them into a restaurant bathroom for an impulsive romp. Aries leads off the zodiac, and they are most comfortable in a dominant role that loves to play the part of the seducer. However, while they’re often the ones to initiate sex with their partner, Aries can also appreciate being seduced and teased, which is where sexts to send your Aries partner can come in very handy. This is especially true if your messages cater toward this fire sign's own sexual style of being spontaneous, adventurous, and confident. This approach can be super effective, because texts like these not only let your passionate Aries partner know you desire them, but that you get them, too.

If that sounds like fun, but you don't know what to say, no worries. Here’s some very spicy inspiration to get you sexting today.

Sexy And Spontaneous.

1. What are you doing right now? And why isn’t it ME?

2. I was just thinking about you and, uh, things got a little freaky over here. Want to come over and reenact it? It would be even more fun with a partner. 😜

3. Wanna play? [Send a photo of you and your partner’s fave sex toy.]

4. Whatever you’re doing… drop it… and get your butt into my bed!

5. Psst. I’m on my way over. So get ready to be naked in five minutes!

Feeling Frisky And Adventurous.

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

6. Feeling adventurous? Because there’s something I’d like to try tonight. It involves these handcuffs I just bought...

7. Hey babe, what’s something you’ve always wanted to try in bed? Because I’m up for it tonight. 😜

8. Pick something for us to play with, my treat! [Send link to your favorite sex toy line’s site.]

9. Hey babe. I just had a dirty thought. 😈 Want to meet me at [location] and make it a reality?

10. Just over here thinking up a new safe word for tonight. 🤔

Confident And Seductive.

11. When I see you tonight, first I’m gonna unbutton your pants. And then... should I go on?

12. I just thought you might like a little preview for next time we're together. [Send a sexy selfie of you in bed.]

13. The only thing I want tonight is you in my bed.

14. I just did a little photo shoot while I was thinking of you. Wanna see?

15. Just so you know... I’m gonna be the boss tonight.

Any of those texts will be enough to get your fiery Aries partner all hot and bothered. But then, that’s kind of the point of a sext, right? So, if you're feeling your partner in that special kind of way, don’t be afraid to let them know just what’s on your mind.