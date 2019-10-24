6 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Text Back The People They Date Very Quickly

There are two types of people in this world: people who text you back right away, and people who might take hours (or even days) to reply to your messages. Tardy texters don't usually mean to be rude — they're just easily distractible, or way too freaking busy, or so indecisive that it takes them several hours to come up with a response. For zodiac signs who don't text back right away, timely replies simply aren't a priority. It's not you, it's them (and their totally inability to text their boo back in a reasonable amount of time).

As a Scorpio, you can usually assume that, if I haven't texted you back within 10 minutes, I'm either asleep or have fallen off the face of the earth. Scorpios are deeply intuitive and sensitive people who hate staring at a blank screen waiting for a reply, and I wouldn't put my worst enemy through that kind of agony. (Did I mention that Scorpios are also a bit dramatic?) But for those zodiac signs who tend to leave their SO on "read," texting back doesn't have the same kind of urgency. If you text these six signs, I probably wouldn't expect an immediate response.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Shutterstock Aquarians don't typically subscribe to societal norms, and that rebellious streak applies to texting etiquette. People born under this air sign are free spirits, so they have no desire to be tied down by their phones and partners (or by any obligations, really). An Aquarius may have a heart of gold, but they tend to prioritize other pursuits over their romantic life, which means replying to your texts falls at the bottom of their to-do list.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) Pisceans are dreamers, romantics, and — unfortunately for anyone who texts them — total space cadets. This water sign spends more time in la-la land than grounded in reality, and for them, responding to messages right way is way too stressful, even when it's an SO. But be warned: If you don't text them back, you're likely to get a dozen messages from them in a row asking if you're mad at them.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Taureans have a reputation for being the laziest sign in the zodiac, and it's not totally unfounded. (Sorry, guys.) Those born under the sign of the bull love to feel relaxed and cozy, and if they see something as a potential inconvenience, they usually won't hesitate to ignore it until they feel like dealing. If you text them while their phone is across the room, don't expect an answer until they feel like getting up.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Shutterstock As much as Geminis love to socialize, they're also inconsistent and indecisive, which makes them notoriously terrible texters. This air sign second-guesses everything they do, and while they may have the intention of replying right away, they're more likely to draft 10 different messages before deserting the task all together. No one procrastinates quite like a Gemini, and almost no one can expect a Gemini to answer a text right away.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Another indecisive sign: Libra. Libras care deeply what everyone thinks about them, which makes this air sign cautious, meticulous, and ridiculously bad at replying to texts. Although communicative and easygoing, the sign of the scales always takes great care to weigh their options, and they can take a seriously long time to decide on a response. This sign also tends to be a little distant and unemotional, so they don't see the big deal in waiting five hours to respond to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might be surprised to find Capricorn on this list, considering how driven and organized this earth sign tends to be. But those born under the sign of the goat know their priorities, and for them, work almost always comes before their relationships. They love overloading their schedules, and if they receive a text from an SO while they're busy doing something else, they'll keep their boo waiting for as long as they need to.