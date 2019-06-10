To be quite frank: Being left on read can suck. You do the work of putting yourself out there, but then you're stuck waiting for the chime of a text back. It can come hours later or sometimes, it doesn't come at all. Know that someone's texting anxiety is in no way a reflection of your worth. If your date ignores your texts, they might actually be one of these four zodiac signs that are notorious for doing so, which might explain why you've been checking your phone to no avail. But there are so many different reasons why someone might be late in responding to you, so no need to delete their contact info... yet.

Dating in the era of digital communication and social media means that there are so many different ways to communicate. IDK about you, but I am constantly wondering whether my crush has watched my Instagram story or liked my photos. Just remember that it's totally OK to shoot your shot via texting, and see if it goes well. And if the person on the other side of the screen isn't as responsive as you might hope, you could be better off seeking someone who will text you the way you deserve: with plenty of emojis and memes.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Giphy OK, Geminis can be pretty freaking unreadable sometimes. They can be very sensitive, but also have a tendency to pull away from people pretty easily. They can also drift away from someone they once connected with because they've gotten really interested in a specific hobby. When it comes to Geminis, it's a toss up. If a Gemini isn't texting back, it can most often indicate that they aren't interested. If a Gemini is fully invested and interested in someone, they're the type to have two conversations running, in your texts and DMs. One is obviously for sending memes and the other is for nudes. Duh!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Giphy Scorpios are literal pros at weaponizing a text. They understand that it's a vulnerable act to text someone and get no a response. Sometimes, if a Scorpio is feeling hurt or smothered by a crush, they can communicate their need for space by not responding. It's not the nicest way to communicate the need for distance, but everybody has their vice.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Giphy Cancers are uber sensitive and usually major sweethearts. Sometimes, they can feel bummed and unappreciated. As a result, they tend to lag in their response time, because they want you to show them you care. Their lack of response isn't necessarily because they don't want to talk to you — In fact, it can mean the opposite.