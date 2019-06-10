If Your Date Ignores Your Texts, They’re Likely One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs
To be quite frank: Being left on read can suck. You do the work of putting yourself out there, but then you're stuck waiting for the chime of a text back. It can come hours later or sometimes, it doesn't come at all. Know that someone's texting anxiety is in no way a reflection of your worth. If your date ignores your texts, they might actually be one of these four zodiac signs that are notorious for doing so, which might explain why you've been checking your phone to no avail. But there are so many different reasons why someone might be late in responding to you, so no need to delete their contact info... yet.
Dating in the era of digital communication and social media means that there are so many different ways to communicate. IDK about you, but I am constantly wondering whether my crush has watched my Instagram story or liked my photos. Just remember that it's totally OK to shoot your shot via texting, and see if it goes well. And if the person on the other side of the screen isn't as responsive as you might hope, you could be better off seeking someone who will text you the way you deserve: with plenty of emojis and memes.
Gemini (May 20 —June 21)
OK, Geminis can be pretty freaking unreadable sometimes. They can be very sensitive, but also have a tendency to pull away from people pretty easily. They can also drift away from someone they once connected with because they've gotten really interested in a specific hobby. When it comes to Geminis, it's a toss up.
If a Gemini isn't texting back, it can most often indicate that they aren't interested. If a Gemini is fully invested and interested in someone, they're the type to have two conversations running, in your texts and DMs. One is obviously for sending memes and the other is for nudes. Duh!
Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)
Scorpios are literal pros at weaponizing a text. They understand that it's a vulnerable act to text someone and get no a response. Sometimes, if a Scorpio is feeling hurt or smothered by a crush, they can communicate their need for space by not responding. It's not the nicest way to communicate the need for distance, but everybody has their vice.
Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22)
Cancers are uber sensitive and usually major sweethearts. Sometimes, they can feel bummed and unappreciated. As a result, they tend to lag in their response time, because they want you to show them you care. Their lack of response isn't necessarily because they don't want to talk to you — In fact, it can mean the opposite.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)
Aquarians are naturally aloof and therefore, can suck at texting you back without even realizing it. Aquarians tend to be caught up in their own little world, so if you're waiting for this sign to respond to you — give it a little bit of time. You can also double text them, if you feel so inclined, because it usually isn't personal with an Aquarius. But if you need a higher level of communication from this sign, be sure to relay that in person.
Remember that a lack of communication is still a form of communicating. When you don't respond to someone, you're actually sending a pretty significant message. But everyone has different texting habits, and not everyone is on the same page when it comes to digital correspondence. So, if you're freaking out about the fact that your crush hasn't texting you back, don't sweat it — talk to them about their texting style instead. They might just be trying to think of a good response or might be plain old busy. And if you're one of the above signs, it might be a good time to check your phone for some missed messages.