With much of the country practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, people are spending a lot of time at home. Baking has emerged as a popular pastime as people have discovered the joy of sourdough starters and banana bread. TBH, "Let's get this bread" has taken on a whole new meaning as more people turn towards quarantine-approved activities to help pass the time. Take a look at the best tweets about making bread during quarantine to see the good, the bad, and the "never-risen" loaves people are cooking up.

Following the White House's recent recommendation that the country continue social distancing measures until the end of April, more people than ever have started turning towards baking as a new hobby and, in some cases, a way to combat bread shortages at grocery stores. If you've recently picked up pastry-making or Googled "how to make your own sourdough starter," you'll want to head to Twitter to get in on the conversation. New bakers are commiserating on the experience of making bread for the first time and, in many cases, wondering why they didn't try making their own banana bread and brioche before all of this happened.

There's no wrong time to make bread during quarantine.

If you don't get it right the first time, you have plenty of time to keep trying.

Everyone has that moment where they realize they're in the "making bread phase" of quarantine.

You can't have Twitter trends without some memes.

Or, you can simply show off all your masterpieces.

If you run out of yeast, you can make your own:

Or, you can try out a soda bread recipe.

With the rise in people taking on baking as a way to relieve stress during an uncertain time or make goods as grocery stores run low on a number of essentials amidst the self-quarantine, a number of publications have reported that stores are running out of bread-making essentials like flour and yeast while popular bread makers have also sold out. Meanwhile, on social media, the terms "quarantine cookies" and "isolation loaves" have started trending as more people jump on board the baking trend and share their own creations on Twitter and Instagram.

With so much time on your hands at home, there's never been a better time to try out a bread recipe (if you haven't already), channel your inner Julia Child, and join the conversation on social media by sharing your own creation.

