4 Zodiac Signs Compatible With Jordyn Woods, A Libra Baddie

If you've ever wondered why Jordyn Woods is as glamorous, tongue-in-cheek, and passionate as she is, blame her charm on astrology. Woods was born right at the beginning of Libra season, on Sept. 23, 1997. The zodiac signs compatible with Jordyn Woods would be head-over-heels for her style, wit, and pursuit of all things with grace and intensity. Woods' appeal as a Libra can be largely traced back to Venus being Libra's ruling planet.

Venus is all about art, beauty, and wealth, which is why @jordynwoods on Instagram is a lush, gold-tinted, glossy wonderland. Venus is also all about love. Libra's Venusian nature manifests in Libra's tendency to be a hopeless romantic. Still, while this sign entertains cinematic flings and pines for fairytale romances, they also pour just as much love into family, friends, and passion projects.

Of course Woods regularly hangs with her sister and kicks it with her crew of fellow baddies, including Normani, Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny — she's a Libra. Her lust for life is also apparent in how she wears the hats of "model," "fashion designer," and "multi-faceted hustler" with enthusiasm. The following signs would totally click with Woods because of her fashion, personality, grind, or TBH, all of the above.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is Libra's opposite sign, which means, apart from Aries being a literal fire sign, these two make an explosive match. Her Aries crush would be drawn to her secretly fierce side and Woods would enjoy having her life shaken up by this rowdy hottie.Her Aries crush would probably also ask her out on a sporty date, like laser tag or one-on-one basketball with the potential to turn steamy. As a couple, Woods would reel her daredevil Aries partner in from their risky ideas and her Aries bae would encourage her to keep following her dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is a jokester, so Woods would probably get involved with a Gem because of a flirty crack about her coffee order, or about how she turns heads by stepping into the party. Gemini and Libra are air signs, which makes them social butterflies. Their "here for a good time, not a long time" mentality can make their lives a little chaotic, but they'd have loads of fun. If Woods dated a Gemini, these two would shut down events with their irresistible charm and looks.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Libra and Leo are a match made in gold-flecked heaven. Because Leo loves attention and drama, Woods might strike up a flirtationship with Leo by asking them to spill some tea. After talking over drinks for hours, Woods would find this crush undeniably cool. They'd be equally impressed by her luxurious Boohoo collaboration, and SCNDNTURE, her athletic gear label. Along with being endlessly supportive, this Leo would give Woods the gassing up she needs and deserves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As another air sign, Aquarius and Libra share a big heart. Since Aquarians tend to be humanitarians, Woods would probably end up flirting with them at a benefit dinner or an activism conference. (They're also a bit unconventional with their life choices, so maybe sparks would fly at fashion week or an awards show.) Either way, they'd be drawn to each other's empathy, creativity, and ultimately #unbothered attitude. These two would totally lean into being that eclectic power couple.

Whether Woods opts to date a fellow air sign, an opposite that attracts, or a potential partner-in-crime, she'd be in good company with these zodiac signs.