The vast majority of love stories tend to be about finding that forever kind of love. But what if that’s just not where you're at right now? If short-term or casual is what your heart’s craving, that’s totally OK too. It's just about finding partners who’re on the same page in looking for someone who’s comfortable with your connection coming with an expiration date. One way to help guide you on the path to finding a short-term relationship is by looking to astrology as a guide to the zodiac signs who avoid long-term relationships because, frankly, they’re just too much pressure for them.

These signs tend to be free spirits who follow their bliss wherever that takes them. They’re in it for a good time, not a long time, so they will understand and won’t have hard feelings if what you’re searching for right now isn’t long term commitment. That's not to say they can't settle down when they find the right person they just click with. (After all, love has a way of finding you when you least expect it.) It's just that they aren't in any rush to commit. If that’s resonating with you, here are the signs to set your romantic sights on.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

swissmediavision/E+/Getty Images

For Aries, the best part of dating is often the thrill of the chase. This fire sign is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion, so they enjoy the hunt. They can sometimes find themselves so caught up in the pursuit that they end up in a relationship they aren’t quite ready for and get cold feet. They’re driven by passion and romance, so intense, short-term relationships are often the norm until they find the right person to settle down with. That person has to be someone who can keep up or who gives them the space to pursue their own adventures.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini has a natural curiosity and fascination with life and new experiences. This air sign tends to be blown in the direction of whatever catches their interest, but if it can’t hold their attention they flit away just as quickly. As a result, this sign tends to stay on the move romantically. True intimacy doesn’t just take commitment, it takes time, which Gemini’s rarely willing to invest in a relationship if they aren’t totally intellectually and emotionally captivated. They settle down only when they decide they’re ready to do so.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

DaniloAndjus/E+/Getty Images

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius probably has the greatest preference for short-term relationships. This charming sign is the life of the party, so they have no shortage of romantic opportunities, but that doesn’t mean they’re in any rush to settle down. If anything, the opposite is true for this freedom-loving sign. Sagittarius longs to be free at all times to explore and expand their horizons. Personal growth and fresh experiences are their priority, which leaves them little time to invest in building and maintaining a long-term relationship. As a result, Sagittarius’s relationships are often short and oh-so-sweet in order to preserve their independence.

Not all love stories are meant to last, and that’s OK. At least now if you know that what you want is something fun, passionate, and temporary, these signs will be happy to be your short-term lover.