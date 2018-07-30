Tired of dating? Ready to actually (gasp!) settle down? Well, then it's time to start focusing on folks who are on the same page as you when it comes to relationships. I know they can be hard to find, but that's where astrology can help. For example: While wild-at-heart signs like Aries and Sagittarius are more of the "love you and leave you" types, there are a handful of zodiac signs who love long-term relationships. So, if you’re ready for something more serious, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for these commitment-friendly folks.

Of course, every sign in the zodiac is capable of having a healthy, loving, long-term relationship. However, some just really prioritize commitment, and so the odds of a successful relationship with them may be better. In general, fire signs are more likely to burn through partners quickly, and air signs come and go with the breeze, which makes them both more commitment-averse. Conversely, while earth signs are more grounded and ready to grow together, water signs want to get deep ASAP. But of all the signs, there are three that were ready to lock it down with someone special, like, yesterday. So, if that’s what you're looking for, here are the signs that prefer long-term love.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy