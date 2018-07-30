3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Long-Term Relationships, So You Can Feel Secure With Them
Tired of dating? Ready to actually (gasp!) settle down? Well, then it's time to start focusing on folks who are on the same page as you when it comes to relationships. I know they can be hard to find, but that's where astrology can help. For example: While wild-at-heart signs like Aries and Sagittarius are more of the "love you and leave you" types, there are a handful of zodiac signs who love long-term relationships. So, if you’re ready for something more serious, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for these commitment-friendly folks.
Of course, every sign in the zodiac is capable of having a healthy, loving, long-term relationship. However, some just really prioritize commitment, and so the odds of a successful relationship with them may be better. In general, fire signs are more likely to burn through partners quickly, and air signs come and go with the breeze, which makes them both more commitment-averse. Conversely, while earth signs are more grounded and ready to grow together, water signs want to get deep ASAP. But of all the signs, there are three that were ready to lock it down with someone special, like, yesterday. So, if that’s what you're looking for, here are the signs that prefer long-term love.
Taurus (April 20 To May 20)
Everything about Taurus makes them the best at long-term love. They are reliable and love security, so they prefer to be partnered for the long haul. Plus, they are so stubborn that when they find someone they care about, they have no intention of letting them go. Change is pretty much the the worst thing ever for the Bull.
This earth sign is also very grounded, and wants a partner to build a strong, steady foundation for their life with. They want a partner who will go through good times and bad with them — especially good, because sensual Taurus only wants the finest things in life. They are also incredibly tender and loyal. So, if you get the chance to be with a Taurus, that’s an opportunity you definitely don't want to pass up!
Cancer (June 21 To July 22)
The Crab is the ultimate sensitive and loving soul. It's not easy for them to make themselves vulnerable and come out of their shell, but, when they finally do, they won't be letting go anytime soon. This sign is ruled by the moon, which is associated with emotion, which means both their love and passion are powerfully strong, but they also have great empathy for others. It’s their connection to emotion that makes them such incredible partners. They will do anything for the ones they love, and are also great communicators. The one thing to watch out for is that that this sign really fears abandonment, so don't play games with their tender heart.
Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22)
While Libra may be known for its flirty rep, don’t let that fool you — this is a sign who really values commitment. For Libra, everything eventually comes down to balance, so of course, they want the symmetry of having a long-term partner. The good news is that this sense of balance and fairness is the basis of all their relationships.
This is a sign that truly values peace. They are willing to put in the effort to work through problems and challenges in the relationship, in order to maintain that harmony and avoid the resentment that can easily break down a partnership. They are secure, confident, honest, and fearless when it comes to being emotionally vulnerable with the people they love. And because they are ruled by Venus, that love is powerful — which they expect to give and receive in (you guessed it) equal measure.
There is certainly nothing wrong with short-term relationships and keeping it light and breezy. But when you're ready to settle down, find yourself a partner that loves you like one of these signs will.
