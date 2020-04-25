Some zodiac signs beat out the rest when it comes to the storied art of sexting. Capricorn and Aries won't waste time asking if you want to get hot and heavy. From Cancer and Pisces, on the other hand, you can expect a longer courting period. It takes them some time to get comfortable discussing bedroom endeavors. The most sensual zodiac signs who love sexting are the ones who can balance forwardness with subtlety.

If you take astrology seriously in your dating life, you're probably already keeping an eye on your matches and their zodiac signs. And while you may already have a type (dark and mysterious Scorpio, or adventurous Sagittarius), take the following three signs into heavy consideration for your sexy digital adventures.

1. Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

If you want a sexting session that feels cinematic, swipe right on Leo. This sign is all about drama, storytelling, and passion, so you'll be getting Oscar-worthy screenplays about what they want to do to you, in addition to basically-professional nudes.

Yes, Leos do have a reputation for being a little vain, but don't fret. That only means that if they send you nudes, you can expect photos shot with a ring light to show off their best features.

2. Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libras are ruled by Venus, meaning they're all about soft, sensuous vibes. Even if you're a stranger they matched with a week ago, they'll still send you sweet, indulgent sexts that will keep you coming back for more.

Libras get starry-eyed at everything (and everyone, pretty much), but they've got a particular soft spot for the arts. If you're looking for nudes with eye-catching composition or beautiful lingerie, swipe right on Libras.

3. Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus, also ruled by Venus, is the most sensual sign in the zodiac. In practice, that means they enjoy smoothly brewed lattes and artisan candles as much as hookup sessions that gratify all the senses. When sexting with a Taurus, your phone will be abuzz with super descriptive messages about warm embraces, luscious tastes, and heavenly sounds. If sexts written like poetry are up your alley, swipe right on a Taurus.