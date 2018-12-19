4 Things You'll Notice If Your Partner Is Considering Breaking Up, So Be Prepared

Anyone who's ever thought a partner might want out of their relationship might be able to tell you that this can be one of the worst feelings ever. Unfortunately, so many people don't see the writing on the wall until their partner initiates a breakup conversation, which can be utterly devastating. No matter how painful it is to confront relationship issues, being blindsided by a breakup is so much worse. The things you'll notice if your partner is considering breaking up with you might not be as obvious as you'd expect, but letting them slide could lead to more pain later.

Sadly, sometimes people stay in relationships they just aren't happy in for far longer than they should. This means that when they finally muster the strength to tell their partner they're unhappy, they've likely been considering ending things for longer than their SO might've realized. The good news is that if you suspect your partner might want out, there might still be time to address any underlying issues. At the very least, talking through things might be able to provide a bit more clarity than a sneak attack. Here are some signs that your relationship could be headed toward splitsville, and that it might be time for you and your partner to have a talk.

1 They'll stop talking about future plans. Giphy According to relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter, if your partner is considering moving on, they may be wary of nailing down events that are in the future. "You'll notice your partner no longer wants to talk about that trip you were intending to take," Winter previously told Elite Daily. "Plans for the holidays, theatre tickets, and special events are left unresolved and unanswered."

2 They've stopped engaging in conflict. Giphy "Every relationship has conflict, and handled properly, can be healthy for a relationship," relationship expert and author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, Anita A. Chlipala previously told Elite Daily. "If your partner has stopped engaging like they used to, it might be a sign that they know there's no point because the relationship will end." So, if you notice that your SO seems unwilling to hash out conflicts they were once passionate about, this could spell trouble. It might be a good idea to start a dialogue about the changes you've noticed.

3 They aren't spending as much time with you. Giphy It's totally normal for someone's schedule to ebb and flow, meaning they don't always have the same amount of availability all the time. However, if there's been a notable drop in the amount of time they're spending with you, it could be that something's up. “If they have been very withdrawn and not spending time with you it is a sign, because when people are invested in the relationship, they want to spend as much time as possible with their partner,” breakup coach Trina Leckie previously told Elite Daily.