If you've started to notice any of these signs, it could mean you're slowly outgrowing your partner, but that doesn't mean your relationship is doomed. "Before you rush to breaking up, talk to your partner — without blaming him or her for your feelings and need to make changes," Wish suggests. "Telling them that you are looking to try new things, and you would like them to try them with you is a good way to start," Nicole Richardson, licensed marriage and family therapist, tells Elite Daily. "There may be times you can encourage them to try to grow with you."

As important as communication is in any relationship, having a talk about something may not always have the result you were hoping for. "If [telling them] that doesn't work, I think [you should let] your partner know that you have made some shifts that are important to you, and [that] it's OK that they haven't made them," she explains. "But it is putting you in a different state of mind."

They may not want to (or even be ready to) make changes in their lifestyle, and there's nothing wrong with that. But if you feel like you need to switch things up, and they don't, or they decide to go in their own way, "there may not be much that can be done," Richardson says.

However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least bring it up and talk it over. You may still be able to get on the same page. "Often, the equilibrium in couples is so strong that one person's emotional bravery and decision to change and grow actually sparks the other person to do the same!" Wish says. And aren't the best relationships the ones where you inspire each other to grow, together? If you still want to make your relationship work, have that conversation. But if you feel like it's time to let go and move on, don't be afraid to make that move. You deserve the kind of relationship you want, and someone who wants the same things.