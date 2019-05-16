Hello, sweet summer, I've been waiting for you! And of course, as is the case during all seasonal changes, I feel an itch to change up my hair. My long, heavy strands always struggle to stay cute during the summer, and I'm thisclose to chopping my hair short to avoid three months of humid, bad hair days. Before I take the plunge, though, I've decided to check out the top summer 2019 short hair trends, and now that I've seen the cute possibilities, I'm about to book an appointment with my hairstylist. Chop chop!

I can't guarantee I'll be brave enough to go short when the time comes, but if you're cooler than me, it's quite possible you've already got a great head of short hair, so you can start rocking these short hair trends ASAP. As far as texture, slick, straight strands and funky finger waves are a more polished approach than the standard beach wave of summers past. When it comes to color, dip-dyed ends are on the rise, and you can copy your fave celeb or select your own unique hue for a guaranteed standout look. Lastly, Selena Gomez has been serving up some serious updo inspiration, and I guarantee you'll want to give her low bun a go when you see how dang good she looks wearing it. Read on for all the aforementioned trends, plus tips on how to achieve these vibes IRL.

Sleek & Straight

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Summer usually calls for long, beachy texture, but this year, many short-stranded girls will opt for a look that's more Emilia Clarke than Khaleesi. Polished, prim-and-proper strands are in, and if humid heat tends to leave you frizzy, you'll need the R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray (randco.com) on standby. Another pro tip to combatting the elements when they try to interfere with your sleek, shiny locks? The Lunata Cordless Rechargeable Styler ($150, ulta.com) has totally changed the game for me — it's a flat iron you can bring everywhere and use anywhere, and it's save my strands many a time.

Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray $32 | R+Co Buy Now

Lunata Cordless Rechargeable Styler $150 | Ulta Buy Now

Finger Waves

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OMG, this trend has me over the moon, because I live for a good finger wave. Major '20s glam vibes! Tiffany Haddish had a head of blonde 'S' curls at the 2019 Met Gala, and Zendaya sported some super-short, wet-look finger waves on her recent Vogue cover. If you aren't into the Emilia Clarke-esque, pin-straight vibes, these waves should be calling your name. Be sure to set the intricate look with a hairspray that will keep your hair in place without making it look ~crunchy. For this, the Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hairspray ($5, target.com) is a sure thing.

Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray $5 | Target

Sorry, messy beach texture — finger waves win this round:

Chic Low Knot

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Need an easy summer style for short hair? Selena Gomez has been slowly but surely growing out her strands, and while they're at a transitional lob length, she often opts for updos with a sophisticated feel. The super low bun that hits at the nape of her neck is a great look to copy, since most people with short hair can't gather it up into a high top knot. The severe middle part keeps the style intentional and chic, and this is definitely a good option for anyone who needs a fresh-out-the-shower, no-time-to-blow-dry hairdo.

Want to know a secret? This is also a great 'do for when you have somewhere to be, but your locks could use a little TLC:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hear me out: On more than one occasion, I have applied a deep-conditioning mask to my strands, brushed it through so that my hair looked straight and wet, and then gathered it into a low knot to wear all damn day and reep the moisturizing benefits. No one can tell! And if you spent your weekend at the beach and your strands are super dehydrated, a little extra love can be a huge game-changer. Personally, I've been known to apply the new Frank Body Go Longer Hair Mask ($17, frankbody.com) and leave it in for as long as possible. I'll rock my low bun to grab coffee with a friend, and by the time I head home and wash the product out, my strands feel soft, silky, and rejuvenated.

Go Longer Hair Mask $17 | Frank Body Buy Now

Colored Tips

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you thought you needed long, mermaid-like locks to rock colored ends, you're wrong! A pop of color is such a fun way to ensure your hair stands out this summer. Celebs like Charli XCX and Taylor Swift are rocking bobs and lobs with colorful ends, and I personally couldn't love the look more. Since short hair means the colored tips are closer to your face, try pairing them with a coordinating eyeshadow, as seen above on Charli, for a vivid, monochromatic pop. If your strands are already blonde or pre-lightened, a quick application of the Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($12, target.com) can give you instant pink tips that will fade out over a handful of washes.