Hair masks are like face masks in that they're an important step in any well-structured beauty routine, but most people don't really want to take the time to do them. Not everyone has the time to sit with their damp hair saturated with product for 20 minutes before getting back into the shower and rinsing it out. But if you're dealing with frizz, a lack of shine, dryness, or damage, a hair mask is an important step in your routine — and it doesn't have to take hours to do. Enter: the best overnight hair masks that treat your hair while you sleep.

Now, let me get one thing out of the way — most hair masks can be used overnight. The one exception to this rule is protein-laced masks, like an Olaplex treatment. If you put too much protein on the hair at once, it can cause breakage, so you're best sticking to hydrating masks if you're going to let it soak up overnight.

A few tips for applying your mask: Wring out your hair so that it isn't soaking wet, and then work the product evenly through your hair. I like to use a wide-toothed comb to brush the mask from root to tip, ensuring that every part of every strand is covered. Then, pop on a processing cap, shower cap, or hair scarf to protect your pillow from the product. I also like to lay a towel down over my pillow for added protection.

Easy, right? Ahead, find the five of the best hair masks you can use overnight.

1 A Budget-Friendly Overnight Hair Mask Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon Argan oil is, arguably, one of the best moisturizing ingredients out there, which makes this Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask an amazing option for dehydrated and/or over-processed hair. Amazon users can't get enough of it, with over 4,000 reviewers championing its ability to turn dry hair silky, repair damage, and cut frizz out of curls. It won't weigh your hair down, either, so feel free to use this once a week for seriously soft strands. Bonus: the formula is free of sulfates and parabens, so you can use it on sensitive scalps, too.

2 A More Intense Overnight Hair Mask Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask $30 Amazon See On Amazon If damage is one of your main concerns, whether it's from heat styling, dying your hair, or just standard wear and tear, then Briogeo's cult-favorite Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask is the overnight mask for you. It contains a heady mix of natural oils and extracts to create an intensely moisturizing and repairing formula that leaves your hair shiny and soft. Rosehip oil is chock-full of fatty acids that hydrate and control frizz, while almond oil adds major shine. Algae extract, on the other hand, is full of vitamins and minerals that rebuild and add vibrancy to your hair. It's also Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, 98 percent naturally-derived, and free of SLS/SLES, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, and artificial dyes. If you, like countless others, wind up falling in love with this mask, it also comes in an enormous 32-ounce pump bottle to keep in your shower (for coarse and unmanageable hair types, you can use it as conditioner).

3 Individually-Packaged Hair Masks For Travel Hask Argan Oil Hair Treatment (4 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you're taking your masks on the road — and you should be, especially if you plan on vacationing someplace where you'll be out in the sun or swimming often — then you need these argan oil hair treatments from Hask. They're individually-wrapped and under 3 ounces each, so they're TSA-friendly and easy to throw in your bag. Argan oil is the main ingredient, which softens and strengthens your hair, but the formula also contains keratin, which cuts down on frizz and relaxes flyaways. It's safe for color-treated and chemically-treated hair, and you can also buy it in multi-packs that contain as many as 12 masks in each.

4 A High-End Hair Mask With A Cult Following Sachajuan Over Night Hair Repair $50 Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason why Sachajuan's award-winning Over Night Hair Repair is such a cult-favorite among beauty editors and gurus alike. It's special because instead of being a heavy cream, it's a water-based gel — so you don't have to worry about it staining your pillow case or towel at night. It's also incredibly lightweight, so even those with thin strands can reap the benefits of this treatment. It increases elasticity, resulting in softer hair, thanks to a high concentration of different types of algae. Rhodophycea penetrates the hair shaft, while chondrus crispus helps add moisture and shine. It can be used as a leave-in treatment or you can rinse it out in the morning, depending on how your hair feels in the morning.

Also Great: A Coconut Oil That You Can Use As A Hair Mask Viva Naturals Organic Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil $11 Amazon See On Amazon Overnight masks don't necessarily have to have super complex formulas. Coconut oil, like this one from Viva Naturals Organic Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil, is actually one of the best treatments you can use to soften and repair dry, damaged hair. It's full of fatty acids that help nourish and rebuild, and it's a natural moisturizer, so it hydrates and softens hair intensely. This particular formula is all-natural, GMO-free, gluten-free, and USDA certified-organic, as well as being sustainably harvested. If you've got an oily scalp, though, keep this oil toward the ends of your hair, away from the root, to avoid greasiness.