If you're tired of rocking the same old look and have been wanting to give it an exciting refresh, 2019 summer hair trends might be a great place to turn to for some dynamic inspiration. Changing up your cut or color can do wonders when it comes to feeling transformed and shiny, so why not take a risk and ask your stylist to reach for the scissors or dye?

Whether you want to go uber short or keep your length, stick with a more natural hue or go for something more fairy-esque, 2019 trends are ripe with options that will satisfy any makeover craving. But if a permanent change to your look feels a little too scary or you want a more subtle alteration, there are tons of hair accessories and hairstyles to try that can be taken out at the end of the day. Check out the top trends for summer below and get excited to take your hair in a new direction.

Barettes

Barrettes a la 2000s are definitely back and have been for a few seasons, and seeing as they add pops of color and glitz to hairstyles with minimal effort, it makes sense as to why. If you want your hair to make a literal statement, go for a barrette that spells out a word. To channel your inner Rainbow Brite, stack technicolor bobby pins along your temples as densely or sparsely as you please.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lilac Hair

While fantastical hues of all types trended on the spring/ summer 2019 runways, lilac is still the color that will reign supreme for 2019. It was among the most searched beauty trends of 2018 according to Pinterest's 100 top searches report and Lady Gaga herself even tried out the hue in December.

Headbands

The padded headbands at Prada's spring/ summer 2019 show made waves and will undoubtedly cause the throwback accessory to trend in all of its many forms. They're an easy accessory to throw on with pretty much any hairstyle.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sleek, Smooth & Shiny

High gloss hair will take the spotlight this summer, with Missoni, Christopher Kane, Burberry, and Moschino all championing the glossy finish on their runways. Whether you're rocking an updo or wearing your hair au naturale, consider spritzing it with a shine spray to nail the trend.

That '70s Show

Center parts and long, natural strands took center stage at Etro, Gucci, Chanel, Hellessy, and more, proving that the fuss-free is in. Brush and go? I can definitely get behind that.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Buzz Cuts

In what might be the most summer-friendly trend of all, buzz cuts are in. Models on the runways of Prada, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and more rocked freshly shaven heads, but the bold look extends far beyond the runways, with influencers and trend-setters of all types rocking short strands. If you want a style that's ultra breezy and hassle-free, go for this super short crop.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feeling inspired? Your summer beauty look is about to turn up the heat.