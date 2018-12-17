I love Pinterest. I create fashion-inspo boards every season, ones for vacations I want to go on, others for DIY home-decor projects, and of course, I have tons of boards packed with makeup inspiration. But my favorite things to pin come from the annual Pinterest 100 top searches report. The inspiration destination keeps their finger on the pulse of what beauty junkies are searching for, and because of that, it's true that these 2019 beauty trends are about to be huge.

Whether you're looking to try a completely new hairstyle, start embracing your natural color, discover some unexpected skincare ingredients, go out on a limb with a new mani or spark some creativity for a fresh makeup looks, you're sure to find all the inspiration you need for an entire year's worth of new beauty looks, thanks to these beauty trends from Pinterest. Get ready to take that "new year, new me" mantra to a whole other level.

Lilac Locks

While pastel hair has been gaining major popularity over recent years, it's still not over yet — prepare for an influx in lilac-colored locks next year. The search for lilac hair is up 1,077 percent, and the photos of light purple strands, purple roots, and silver-toned highlights are as mesmerizing as you think.

Stay With The Gray

While generations before us have perfected the art of hiding gray hair, these days, people are more interested in embracing the gray. Searches for going gray are up 879 percent, which is proof that letting the silver shine through is the way to go. Just make sure to invest in some products that keep your silvery color light and bright and prevent it from turning yellow.

Poppy Pout

Searches for standout lip color are up a whopping 467 percent, and in those searches, you'll find everything from cherry red pouts to Bordeaux-inspired wine-stained lips. But they all share one thing: The poppy lip colors pair best with barely there makeup. (Though, you'll look killer rocking it any way you'd like!)

Powder Manis

In case you haven't yet heard, powder gel manicures, which involves dipping your nails in a powder, lasts longer than traditional gel manicures, and it's way easier to remove — and easier on your nails. Something tells me the search for powder dip nails will spike even higher than the current 442 percent.

Witchy Potion

Old-school witch hazel is gaining popularity as a skincare solution on Pinterest. Searches for witch hazel are up 305 percent, and rightfully so. The solution can cleanse, tone, and calm irritated skin, which is a necessity in the winter time.

Almond-Shaped Nails

Stiletto nails had their moment, but now, it's all about almond nails (searches for which are up 97 percent). Achieve the rounded shape by trimming nails with a nail clipper, then filing to the desired shape with an emery board.

Other trends on the Pinterest 100 include cropped bangs (up 51 percent), natural lash lifts (up 52 percent), liquid exfoliator (up 58 percent), and glossy makeup (up 89 percent). Now that you know the stats, feel free to revamp your beauty routine before next year so you're the trendiest person from the get-go!