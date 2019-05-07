It goes without saying that Serena Williams absolutely blew me away at the 2019 Met Gala. That breathtaking yellow and pink Atelier Versace gown, the matching Off White X Nike sneakers, and of course, an updo chic enough to balance out an otherwise over-the-top, efficiently campy ensemble. In my opinion, the look succeeds because of Serena Williams' 2019 Met Gala hair — in order to nail intentionally camp vibes without looking too silly or costumey, a sophisticated, simple updo was needed to ensure her face was framed just so, and not overwhelmed by the fantasy. Turns out, the perfect hairstyle took just five minutes to whip up, and Williams' hairstylist spilled all the deets on how to recreate the look at home.

Nai'vasha Johnson, a celebrity hairstylist and groomer, knew the pressure was on when it came to nailing Williams' hair for the night — after all, Williams was one of the Met Gala hosts, so all eyes were to be on her. "The inspiration for this year's look was mega-glamor, a nod to classic Hollywood glam," Johnson tells Elite Daily, and while Williams' overall look was grandiose and dramatic, the hair needed an elegant simplicity to pull the look together.

I mean, it's safe to say she nailed it. Williams looked incredible:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And that textured updo really sealed the deal:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrities spend hours (Days, even!) prepping for their Met Gala moment, but according to Johnson, Williams' hair didn't take a ton of time at all. "The great thing about this look is that it can be created in 5 minutes or less by using the right products, and will elevate any outfit," Johnson tells Elite Daily.

Wait, you're saying this look can be served on the daily? I'm listening:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Believe me when I say I'm no hair wizard, but Johnson makes this look sound so easy to recreate, I just might have to give it a go. When it came to getting it justright, Johnson says, using her go-to Dove haircare products was essential. "A non-celebrity can achieve this look by smoothing the hair back with Dove Care Between Washes Re-Styling Milk ($5, walmart.com) and securing with a bungee," she advises. Real talk, I have this product on my vanity and use it regularly to refresh my dry, bleached strands. It's a must-have!

Dove Care Between Washes Re-Styling Milk $0 Walmart Buy Now

As for after the hair is prepped, you ask? "Then, pin to your liking to be as tight or as loose as desired, and spray with Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($5, target.com) for additional hold," Johnson instructs. Since Williams' gorgeous natural texture was what really enhanced this simple look, using a hairspray that kept the style in place without creating a shiny, crunchy film overtop of the strands was key.

Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray $5 Target Buy Now

If you follow Johnson's instructions, your 'do should look something like this:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophisticated, regal, campy, fierce perfection — not to be dramatic:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, I'm obsessed, and the fact that the style is so easy to recreate at home is a major win in my book. Granted, Williams looks great no matter what, but Johnson really slayed this hairstyle, so major props to her.