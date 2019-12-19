In a perfect world, all breakups would be amicable, and exes could go their separate ways on good terms. But that’s not the world we live in, unfortunately. The end of a relationship can bring on confusion, sadness, and resentment, among other complicated emotions, and both parties are entitled to whatever feelings they’re experiencing. If you suspect that your former partner may still harbor some hard feelings, you can look out for some common signs your ex is still angry with you.

Let’s start with the obvious. When your ex blocks you on social media or ignores your attempts to communicate, those are both solid indicators that they’re mad at you. The same can be said if they destroy your belongings, or talk sh*t about you to shared friends. But sometimes, the signs that your ex is pissed are slightly more subtle.

There are so many reasons why your ex could be angry. For example, if they felt blindsided by the breakup or their trust was otherwise betrayed, they may feel bitter about it. Or, if they were displeased by how the split went down, and never got the closure they felt they deserved, that could be another source of frustration. Regardless of why they’re feeling this way, they can show it in a variety of ways. By recognizing these common signs that your ex is still angry with you, you’ll be able to give them the time and space they need to heal.

A breakup can cause a number of inconveniences. If you were living together, one or both of you will need to find a new place to live. If you weren't cohabitating, you may have to pick up some clothes you left at your ex's place, or they may need to grab some items they left at yours. According to Michelle Fraley, a relationship expert, life coach, and founder of Spark Matchmaking, if your ex is making life more difficult than it needs to be, they're likely still mad at you. Whether you're dealing with caring for a shared pet, or trying to figure out how to move out, intentionally making the situation more challenging indicates that they're holding on to a grudge about something and whether consciously or not, acting out in revenge.

They're leaving passive-aggressive comments. Unfollowing you is one thing. In fact, taking that measure often doesn’t indicate that your ex is upset with you — it could just mean that it's too painful to see your photos and other life updates, because they still have feelings for you. But if your ex starts posting passive-aggressive or otherwise rude comments on your social media accounts (or their own), Fraley says they’re likely still holding on to some anger. “This not only shows that they are still interested in your day-to-day activity and are not over the breakup, but that they want other people to see that there is friction or that you potentially did something wrong,” she adds. Coach Lee, a relationship coach who helps people get their ex back after a breakup, notes that sarcasm is typically a major red flag. "Sarcasm is often an attack from a feeling of mistreatment," he explains. "If your ex is sarcastic to you more than usual, they are very likely still mad." If your ex is making passive-aggressive posts or comments, remember that you don’t need to subject yourself to this hostile online behavior, and you’re totally justified in blocking and reporting them on social media, if you choose.

The unfortunate reality is, if you shared friends or close relationships with each other's family members, a breakup can make maintaining all of those bonds somewhat challenging. It's totally possible for you to keep mutual friends after splitting up, but that requires maturity on both of your parts. It obviously gets problematic if you start badmouthing each other to mutual loved ones and putting them in the middle. According to Fraley, if your ex puts pressure on your friends into choose between you two, that can point to some lingering resentment toward you. "If your ex is making your mutual friends or family members feel guilty for remaining close to you, that is a good sign they are still angry and may want others to be our their 'team,'" she explains. In this situation, all you can do is let your loved ones know how much you cherish your relationships with them, and reassure them that you aren't expecting them to pick sides.