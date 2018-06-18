You should be living each day to its fullest, but sometimes, it's easier said than done. Just as much as you want to be YOLO-ing your way through everything, you also remember that with life comes responsibilities. Your 20s is supposed to be a flexible, carefree time where you're figuring out adulthood and finding your way, but a lot of us get stuck in ruts that actually keep us from having the fun we deserve. In fact, there are things that keep you from living your best life at 25 that many of us have experienced.

These are the things that keep you focused on a job you dislike, friends who upset you, and staying in on a Friday night when you'd rather go out. Now is the time to get what you want, take chances, and step outside your comfort zone (if that's where you want to be). It is not the time to settle for anything less than spectacular, because you are such a gem.

If you've been letting these seven things keep you from living your best life, don't worry. You still have time to turn things around. So, take a moment to pivot yourself in the right direction, and pretty soon, you'll be living the sweet life.

1 Waiting Until You Have The Right Funds To Travel Giphy Your 20s is the best time to travel. You're no longer in school, and might not be settled down just yet. You have the flexibility to cave into your wanderlust. Don't let a price tag stop you from going somewhere. Remember, there are always ways to travel on whatever budget you have.

2 Staying Friends With Everyone, Even The Toxic Ones Giphy You need to get rid of any negativity in your life in order to have fun. That means cutting ties with toxic friends. These are the friends who are constantly taking and never giving anything in return. They also love to wrap you up in unnecessary drama — and nobody has time for that! They only bring stress into your world, and that's not fair. As hard as it is to say goodbye, you'll feel so much better once you do.

3 Staying At A Job You Don't Care For Giphy If you find yourself settling for a job you're so unhappy in simply to pay the bills, you'll never know what it's like to go after your dream. Sure, the perfect job may not come along right away, but at least you're doing everything in your power to shoot for the stars.

4 Being Too Hard On Yourself When You Stumble Through Adulthood Giphy I'm not going to lie: Being an adult is hard AF. Do yourself a favor, and stop comparing yourself to everyone else. Be content with where you're at. You will inevitably stumble a bit, but that's all part of the learning process. I've had a few missteps of my own, but once you've accepted that it's OK to fall, you'll get back up a lot faster and stronger. Plus, once you're ready to laugh, any misstep you have will make for some great stories to tell your friends.

5 Getting Too Comfortable Doing Nothing Giphy Don't get me wrong — a relaxing weekend at home is always needed to live your best life, but don't get too comfortable. Your 20s is for exploring and trying new things. Don't get stuck in a predictable routine, and instead, try new things that thrill you every once in awhile. Go bungee jumping, attend a mixer for your dream job, or even take a class to learn a new skill. You never know what will come out of it.

6 Not Saying "Yes" To Enough Things Giphy When your friend wants to take a spur of the moment trip out of town, you should really say, "Yes." Even if you made plans to do laundry, remember, it can wait. Now is the time to embrace new opportunities with an open mind, because you never know what stories will come out of them.