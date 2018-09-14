Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for seven years now, and have plenty of guidance to offer in the love department. They've known each other since their teen years, and have had their own series of ups and downs. For us non-royals, there are plenty of love lessons Prince William and Kate Middleton have to offer from their successful relationship and building of a family. And while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the buzzier royal couple at the moment due to their recent wedding, Will and Kate are still that classically has-it-together couple that we can learn a thing or two from.

Will and Kate, who met through mutual friends, attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland together. And I don't know about you, but it's not a guarantee that you'll end up with your college sweetheart. But these two royals found a way to make it work for them. They're happily married now with their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, and somehow find a way to balance all of their royal engagements and their personal family life. So here are some of the most important love lessons we can learn from England's future King and Queen, Will and Kate.

They know when they need space. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Will and Kate broke up in 2007 after a couple of years in the limelight together. The space ended up proving worthwhile, since they found their way back to one another. "We were both very young... and we were both defining ourselves as such and being different characters, it was very much trying to find our way and we were growing up, it was just a bit of space, things like that and things worked out for the better," Will told ITV News in an interview with Kate.

They make time for one another. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It can be easy to get caught up in the things that life throws your way when you're in a relationship. With school, work, friends, and family obligations, it can be hard to fit in your SO for date night often. But Will and Kate know how important that is, despite having a wide multitude of royal obligations. They make time for one another on various occasions, including a cute day date at Wimbledon. Goals.

They accept each others' differences. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You and your partner are bound to have different hobbies and interests since you aren't the same person. Just like us, Will and Kate too have their own varying hobby preferences. Will enjoys entertaining his wild side with motorcycles, which Kate wants to (understandably!) stay very far away from.