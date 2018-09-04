Not everyone's journey towards the wedding altar is a seamless one. Yes, it would be ideal if we could all meet the loves of our lives, spend years in romantic bliss while totally and completely enamored by each other, then decide to just casually continue this life of total euphoria by deciding to tie the knot. But, unfortunately, life doesn't always work out there and even the best couples hit some bumps in the road. Don't believe me? I have a feeling this story about Prince William and Kate Middleton's breakup — yes, even they broke up once — will change your mind.

OK, to be clear, this breakup did not take place recently. It actually happened over a decade ago, back in 2007. You see, the two actually met back in college when they were reportedly both living in the same freshman dorm at St. Andrews in 2001. (Yes, that's right. They've known each other for a whopping 17 years. But when they first met, they were just friends.)

That is until Middleton reportedly wowed her husband-to-be when she rocked a lacy black dress at a charity fashion show in 2002. He was so into her that he reportedly tried to make their relationship take a turn for the romantic side but, alas, Middleton was reportedly already dating a classmate at the time, so she turned him down.

Luckily, she reportedly parted ways with the St. Andrews senior upon his graduation and started dating William during their sophomore year. The pair spent the rest of their time at St. Andrews in an adorable relationship, along with two years after graduation. Then came 2007 — AKA their time apart.

While the reason behind their 2007 split is still unknown to the public, multiple publications are just recently reporting that the breakup was definitely rough on Middleton, so much so that she decided to fly a private jet to Dublin with her mom and a few friends. (Elite Daily has reached out to Middleton's representative at Buckingham Palace for comment.) You know, just like the rest of us decide to do when we break up with our college boyfriend who just so happens to be the future king of England. Stars, they're just like us!

Her trip to Dublin reportedly took place just a few weeks after their breakup in March 2007. But, fortunately, the two managed to get back together in June and, in case you haven't been keeping up, they've been doing pretty great since then. They tied the knot back in 2011 and have had three beautiful children since then. So, yeah, you could say that whatever triggered their time apart is probably safely in their past.

While we may never know why the two decided to split up, the two have actually been pretty open about the fact that they took some time apart. "We did split up for a bit," William said during their engagement interview. "But that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, we were both finding ourselves and such, and being different characters and such."

Middleton also chimed in to say that while she "wasn't very happy" about their breakup, it did make her a stronger person.

On-again, off-again relationships can sometimes be pretty difficult, but, in this case, I must say I'm very happy these two managed to find their way back to each other.

