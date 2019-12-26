This is your 2020 reminder to go through your skincare collection and toss out anything that's expired — no need to bring those oldies into the new year, y'all. If one of your resolutions for the new decade is to ~finally~ achieve the skin of your dreams, I highly suggest keeping 2020's biggest skincare trends in mind. From on-the-rise product types to the ingredients you'll soon see everywhere, here's everything you need to know about the latest advances in skincare.

Multi-Tasking Products

The biggest skincare trend of 2020, according to Marnie Nussbaum, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist in New York, NY? "Minimalist, multi-tasking skincare. Think Marie Kondo, but make it moisturizer," she tells Elite Daily. "In many ways, it’s the antithesis of the 10-plus step skincare routine, and offers a simpler, more streamlined approach to skincare without compromising efficacy." If your lengthy skincare routine counts as your daily self-care sesh, by all means carry on, but if you're looking for a quicker fix, look for products that do it all. "There’s a new wave of hard-working, multi-tasking, multi-benefit product hybrids that can do three things in one," says Dr. Nussbaum.

The new Ole Henriksen Truth Juice Daily Cleanser ($28, Ole Henriksen) acts as a double-cleanse in one tube, thanks to the gel crème texture that allows it to purify and hydrate skin all at once:

Tried & True Ingredients

Trendy doesn't always mean new! With new trendy ingredients popping up left and right, Lamees Hamdan, MD, the CEO and founder of Shiffa, encourages skincare fanatics to focus on the ones that have been proven to deliver real results. “I think a more back-to-basics approach like true and tested ingredients, such as dermatology gold standards like vitamin C and retinol," she tells Elite Daily.

The Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream ($45, Sephora) utilizes good ol' vitamin C from natural acerola cherry, plus hyaluronic acid and caffeine to cheer up your under eyes:

Encapsulated Retinol

Speaking of tried and true ingredients! While retinol can seem scary and intense, encapsulated retinol might be the answer to all your skincare prayers. "With decades of research behind it, retinol has been proven to increase cellular turnover, encouraging new skin cell formation and the production of collagen and elastin, which helps to reduce fine lines & wrinkles," says Dr. Nussbaum. "Encapsulated retinol is the new kid on the block that functions similarly to retinol, but with a different delivery mechanism that results in less skin irritation and a more precise targeting system." Similar results with less sensitivity? Yes, ma'am! "Encapsulated retinol encloses retinol molecules into a capsule, which is combined with carrier molecules. This barrier protects it, providing more stability and potency, which allows the active ingredient to travel farther and penetrate deeper beneath the skin’s surface to do its job." If you're pregnant or breast-feeding, Dr. Nussbaum notes you should hold off on using any retinol products, but otherwise, feel free to add encapsulated retinol to your nighttime routine.

The VERSED Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum ($120, VERSED) utilizes encapsulated retinol coupled with natural retinol alternative bakuchiol to deliver maximal results with minimal irritating side effects:

Single-Dose Skincare

Good for your skin, bad for the environment? Not anymore, y'all! "I’m starting to see a reemergence in beauty capsules and single-dose beauty," says Dr. Nussbaum. "While this is not necessarily 'new' technology, many brands are making more of an effort to ensure their packaging is biodegradable and more sustainable."

Elizabeth Arden has a ton of single-dose serums to choose from, like the Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum ($48, Ulta):