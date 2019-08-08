You know the old saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it?" I tend to agree with this, but every once in a while, a beauty brand goes above and beyond to make an already-good formula even better. I'm happy to say Glow Recipe's new Avocado Retinol line is a perfect example, and they didn't just enhance one formula — they created two more! The K-beauty brand that shot to fame with their hydrating Watermelon Glow line switched foodie inspo back in November 2018, when they dropped their first avo face mask, and now they're back with a few new amped-up editions, all of which feature everyone's favorite anti-ager: retinol.

When the original Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask ($45, sephora.com) dropped, I was surprised and delighted to see Glow Recipe had put yet another totally new twist on their consistently innovative approach to skincare formulas. The lightweight, gel-like consistency of the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45, sephora.com) was so different from the new mask's thick, creamy consistency, and my acne-prone combination skin loved the balance of hydrating avo, soothing manuka honey, exfoliating PHAs, and detoxifying kaolin clay. Admittedly, there were nights during which the formula felt a little too rich and heavy on my skin, but when I woke up, the glow-from-within was always well worth it, in my book.

When I heard the brand was expanding their avo line, my heart was set on an eye cream:

That richness that had been a bit too much for my all-over complexion? That's the texture nourishing eye cream dreams are made of, people. Hence my pure delight in hearing about the new Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask ($42, sephora.com), part one of the two new additions to the lineup. The formula is packed with hydrators like avo and squalane, antioxidant-rich coffeeberry (Which, honestly, sounds like my kind of berry!), and of course, the star of the show, ~retinol~. If the idea of such a powerful ingredient so close to the eyes freaks you out, stay calm. Instead of traditional retinol, Glow Recipe opted for encapsulated retinol, which means the powerhouse ingredient is wrapped in more soothing, palatable ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, so it won't be too harsh on the delicate under eye area. Genius.

But wait, there's more! They're also launching a new all-over sleep mask with that extra-special encapsulated retinol magic, too!

Not into retinol, period? Don't worry, the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask ($49, sephora.com) isn't replacing the OG retinol-free formula; it's simply another option for anyone seeking a more anti-aging option. Love! This baby can be used as a standard wash-off face mask or kept on all night long so your skin can reap those retinol benefits while you sleep. If you share similar reservations about the heavy texture I mentioned earlier, the wash-off option is a great way to still get in on the action. After all, why should only your under eye area be on point, when your entire complexion could be?

Glow Recipe really hit it out of the park with these newbies, and if you're ready to complete your avo collection and take a shelfie of it proudly displayed beside your Watermelon Glow faves, you can shop both new masks online at Sephora now, and in stores on August 15.