I totally understand why some people aren't all about the Mist Train when it comes to beauty and skincare, because TBH, I didn't get the hype at first, either. It wasn't until I found facial mists that worked as well as the rest of the products in my skincare routine that I understood how much they could benefit my skin, so now whenever I'm in the market for a new spray, I look to the skincare brands I'm already loving. I know I'm not the only one with a toiletry cabinet stocked to the brim with pretty pink products from Glow Recipe, so if you're also a fan and wondering where to get Glow Recipe's new Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, you've come to the right place, because this new product is a major must-have in my book.

Out of all their popular products, it's safe to say Glow Recipe's most popular line is their juicy, dewy Watermelon Glow range. It all started with the iconic Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45, glowrecipe.com), the little pink jar that took skincare flatlays to the next level and gave us all great Instagram feeds and glowy, supple skin. Riding on the mask's success, the brand then blessed us with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer ($39, glowrecipe.com) as well as the Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask ($8, glowrecipe.com) to ensure our skin would never look dehydrated or dull again.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $45 Glow Recipe Buy Now

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer $39 Glow Recipe Buy Now

Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask $8 Glow Recipe Buy Now

It seemed as though the Watermelon Glow family was complete, until the brand started dropping hints about something new:

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist $28 Glow Recipe Buy Now

Holy cute packaging alert! Yes indeed, I'm going to need one in my bathroom, on my makeup table, in my purse, at my desk, and in my hands at virtually all times. I really felt like the Watermelon Glow fam was already fully stocked, but a mist makes perfect sense. What kind of product could give off a more juicy, dewy radiance than a hearty spritz of glow-conjuring goodness? And this isn't just any normal mist, mind you — it's a fog mist, aka the hottest thing in K-beauty at the moment. Unlike other mists that can be heavy overly wet, for lack of a better description (We all know the sensation of spritzing too much and then instantly regretting it!), fog mists are super-fine and produce a light, misty cloud of product. Not only is such a light mist pleasant, it won't mess with your makeup, so you can spritz this baby before and after applying, as well any other time you damn please.

See that airy puff of dew-inducing mist? Yes, please:

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

Let's talk ingredients. The Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist might look pink and sweet, but it's a heavy-hitter when it comes to treating your skin. Of course, amino acid watermelon is a key player for providing moisture, as well as fan favorite hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump for a refreshed, radiant complexion. There's also vitamin E-rich rice germ oil to aid in hydration and protect your skin, as well as hibiscus AHA, a naturally-occuring alpha hydroxy acid that helps soften skin and smooth texture. These ingredients all work overtime by both aiding your skin health and ensuring it looks incredible on the surface.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

So, where to snag it for yourself? The product is already live and ready to purchase on the Glow Recipe website, and it will launch on Sephora.com come March 5. Right now, the first 500 shoppers who buy it on the brand's site can snag a bunch of freebies as well, including a 10ml Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, a 10ml, a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, and a cute watermelon pin. So yeah, that's even more incentive to purchase, if you ask me.

An actual image of me going overboard with watermelon products and having absolutely zero regrets:

As someone who doesn't eat watermelon (I'm not a fruit gal, sue me), this line is as good as it gets when it comes to my reaping the food's skin benefits. I have a feeling this is the kind of mist you try out a few times and then can't go a full day without spriting, and if my prediction is correct, I'm going to need to stock up before this one sells out.