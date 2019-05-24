When it comes to taking care of your skin after a day in the sun, a long week in the office, or a late night, masks are essential for an extra boost. Whether you're tackling clogged pores or redness, the best face masks on Amazon will give you results without costing a lot of cash.

Those dealing with blemishes or excess shine should choose clay masks featuring kaolin or bentonite clays for their oil-absorbing abilities — and follow them up with a rich moisturizer. And those looking for glow would be smart to choose masks with vitamin C which also brightens, diminishes hyperpigmentation, and even helps boost collagen production for plumper, smoother skin.

Of course, it's hard to beat the convenience of a sheet mask, and dermatologists recommend using them for their hydration and calming benefits, making them a smart choice for red, dry, or tired-looking skin. They're also a great traveling companion for during or after long flights when the dry cabin air can really do a number on your complexion.

Whatever your skin-care goals are, the best face masks on Amazon are here to help without emptying out your bank account — and some are even more than a little selfie-worthy.

1. The Best Mask For Acne-Prone Skin Pure Biology Clay Face Mask, 9 Fl. Oz. $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with kaolin and bentonite clays, as well as moisturizing glycerin, this face mask in a generous 9-ounce size will deep clean your pores without drying out your skin. Gentle acids chemically exfoliate for added glow, while vitamin C and retinol help smooth texture. With so many powerhouse ingredients, it's no wonder this has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Fans say: "This is seriously the best face mask ever. Goes on smooth, smells light and refreshing. Comes off easy leaving your skin so smooth and refreshed looking. I have some mild acne scars and after three uses I already see a huge reduction in appearance."

2. A Brightening And Exfoliating Mask Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, 1.7 Fl. Oz. $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For clearer, more radiant skin, choose this exfoliating mask from Andalou Naturals that will banish dead skin cells and brighten with a healthy dose of vitamin C. Honey adds a dose of soothing action to this vegan and cruelty-free mask. However, while the 1 percent glycolic acid is mild, it still might be too much for extra-sensitive skin and those using prescription-strength retinoids. Fans say: "I've recently repurchased another jar of this mask... The mask smells like Thanksgiving, and definitely makes your skin intensely tingle for the first few minutes (which I don't mind). My skin looks noticeably brighter to me after the fact, and is always nice and soft."

3. A Deep-Cleaning Mask That Belongs On Your Instagram, Too Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, 3.5 Fl. Oz. $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Bubble masks are a YouTube favorite for their photogenic foaming effect, and this K-beauty classic from Elizavecca lives up to the hype. With charcoal to clarify and clay to soak up excess oil from your pores, not only is it fun to wear, it also gives results. Customers have been especially pleased with how well it works on blackheads. Fans say: "I love this mask. I have combination skin, oily in spots and dry in others... This stuff works miracles on my blackheads, and my skin feels awesome... Also, it's fun!"

4. The Cult-Favorite For Cleaning Out Pores And Reducing Acne Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 1 Lb. $11 | Amazon See On Amazon No roundup of the best face masks is complete without a nod to this cult-favorite face mask for reducing pore size and acne. This massive jar of 100 percent calcium bentonite clay is effective on its own with a dash of water and can also be mixed with active ingredients like aloe or the manufacturer-recommended apple cider vinegar for more benefits. However, those with dry, sensitive skin might find it a little too powerful. Fans say: "I swear by this product. I’ve had moderate acne for [about] 15 years and tried quite a few different products. For me, this one works — I haven’t had skin this clear since elementary school."