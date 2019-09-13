30 Instagram Captions For Cheerleading That'll Put Some Pep On Your Profile

Imagine this: It's a Friday night in your college town, and your phone is lighting up with texts from your best friends on the cheerleading team. Like you, they're getting ready for the huge football game that's starting in a few hours, going through the routines in their head and pulling out their pom-poms. They're stretching, putting their hair in ponytails, and even gathering up some Instagram captions for cheerleading.

After all, there's not a game day that goes by when you don't take a bunch of pictures with your team and put some pep on your Instagram profile. In fact, you usually pose for the school photographer in your brightly colored uniform, and may ask them to capture the moment when you do an epic handstand or back handspring across the field during half-time. If you have a minute or two in between practice sessions and touchdowns to score a couple of excited selfies, you might take out your phone too.

You throw the glitter filter on your face, and post a story on your feed with the caption, "Game day," or, "Let's be loud and proud!" Other than flying high and impressing the people in the crowd with stunts and a toe touch or two, it's your job to get the fans pumped and prepared to take home a big win. Sometimes, that calls for putting in a little hustle off the sidelines and rallying your social media followers who are tuned into the game from the comfort of their couch.

I know that can't be an easy feat all the time, especially because you and your teammates are already spending long nights on the field or court, making sure you land every pike right. That's why I want to give you 30 Instagram captions for cheerleading pics that'll instantly put some pep on your profile. Ready to jot them down?

1. "When in doubt, cheer it out."

2. "You glow girl."

3. "Can't hide our pride."

4. "Sorry, I can't. I have cheerleading practice."

5. "I'm all about the Friday nights and field lights."

6. "She believed she could fly, so she did."

7. "Win or lose, we love this team."

8. "Excuse me, I have to go be awesome."

9. "Do more things that require pom-poms."

10. "I love you to the end zone and back."

11. "Shake your pom-poms."

12. "Hustle and heart will set you apart."

13. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

14. "I don't sweat, I sparkle."

15. "Hoping all my swishes come true."

16. "Just flying by to say hi!"

17. "Put your game face on."

18. "Be so good they can't ignore you."

19. "Cheer time."

20. "Friends who cheer together, stay together."

21. "Tackling this game one cheer at a time."

22. "It's game day, people!"

23. "Cheer squad goals."

24. "In our team we trust."

25. "Sorry for what I said when we were losing."

26. "Hello from the sidelines."

27. "I'm in a serious relation-chip with my team."

28. "Be loud, be proud."

29. "Put a little pep in your step."

30. "Huddling up with my best friends and pom-poms."

Did a few of these captions make all of your swishes come true? I sure hope so, because tackling the social media game is what I do best. I'm pretty terrified of heights, so flying isn't my forté, and you can always catch me in the stands instead of cheering on the sidelines on game day. But thanks to the pep in your step (and posts), I'll be stoked about every tackle, kick, or point. Go team! Go team! Go team!