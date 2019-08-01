28 Captions For Corn Mazes & Going On Fall Adventures With Your BFFs

Out of all the seasons, I love autumn most of all. It's not too hot and not too cold, and the world always looks so beautiful in bright shades of red, orange, and gold. The air smells like cinnamon and caramel when I walk into my favorite coffee shops on a weekday afternoon, and the farmers markets and orchards near my town are bustling. In addition, my besties talk in the group chat about how much they love Halloween, what pop culture-inspired costumes they're going to wear, and what fall activities they're going to participate in that weekend. It makes my heart fill with joy, and my brain think, "Wow, I need some captions for corn mazes and all the adventures that are about to come."

Despite the fact that fall makes you want to slow down a bit and relax, it's a very busy time. You may be going back to college, starting a new job, or moving to a brand new apartment in the city. You might be spending your long weekends going on last-minute winery trips or relaxing getaways to the mountains. The possibilities are endless, and you have zero desire to sit on your couch at home and not take advantage of the warmer days while they're still around.

I don't blame you one bit, and that's probably why I'm so head over heels for all things related to autumn. I love that people are getting out and living their lives to the fullest, doing things with their BFFs, and eating apple cider doughnuts everywhere they go. It makes me so happy that your group chats are filled with plans for adventures to waterfalls, apple orchards, and haunted houses.

In the spirit of the season, can I give you some captions for corn mazes and all the other travels and memories you'll go through in the next few months? Sweet! I know it's corny, but I feel obligated to make sure you love autumn, too.

1. "Catch me by the corn maze."

2. "I know it's corny, but I love this season so much."

3. "Happiness is corn mazes and my best friends."

4. "You're never too old for the corn maze."

5. "I love flannels and going to the corn maze most of all."

6. "Living in golden hour when I'm here."

7. "City lights got nothin' on corn maze nights."

8. "Just so you know, you're a-maize-ing."

9. "Coffee, candy corn, and corn mazes."

10. "Nobody puts baby in the corner." — Dirty Dancing

11. "Hocus pocus, to get through the corn maze we need to focus."

12. "Doin' this corn maze for the 'Gram."

13. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak and autumn is strong."

14. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. "Oh my gourd, did somebody say corn maze?"

16. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are corn mazes." — A take on L.M. Montgomery's quote

17. "Fall in love with as many things as possible."

18. "Autumn leaves and corn mazes, please."

19. "It's officially corn maze season."

20. "Not all those who wander through the corn maze are lost." — A take on J.R.R. Tolkien's quote

21. "Do you think my GPS can get me through the corn maze?"

22. "This stalk looks a little familiar."

23. "Are we to the apple cider doughnuts part yet?"

24. "They told me there would be corn. I thought they meant candy corn."

25. "This view is a-maize-ing."

26. "Going with the flow of fall."

27. "I've been a corn maze lover since forever."

28. "Got lost and found my boo in the corn maze."

Being located in New England, my besties and I are pretty lucky because we're able to experience the sunshine of summer, the blooming flowers of spring, the changing leaves of fall, and snowy winters. We get to dive into the ocean in the peak of July, and bundle up in cozy sweaters and blankets in the middle of December and watch re-runs of our favorite shows.

Every season comes with its perks, but I have to admit that autumn will always be my number one. In my personal opinion, you just can't beat the adventures that come with fall, like apple picking, taking fun and clever pictures with pumpkins, and going to the corn maze with your BFFs.