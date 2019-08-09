30 Captions For College Life That'll Match Your Current #Mood

There's so much more to college than just attending classes. You’ve got dorm life and campus events. During the day, you could be hanging out on the quad with your besties, and at nights, you’re having milkshakes at a diner. It's a new experience you'll embrace to the fullest and remember forever, which is why you’re in need of some Instagram captions for college life pics.

Just like a good syllabus, you'll want to be prepared for what's to come next semester. That means having the right college captions that work with just about any picture that's Instagram-worthy. Every day can be different. You could have a lecture, lunch at your favorite cafe, and then a study group in the library all within the span of 24 hours. The next day could be filled with going to a club fair and hanging out with your suitemates for hours watching movies. You never know what fun will happen on campus, and you want to be prepared with the best college life quotes.

Considering you have enough work on your plate between the papers and lectures to attend, make your life easier by using a caption for college memories from this list we carefully curated for you below. All you need to do is find the right caption to pair with your memory, and you’re all set.

"My university motto: If tomorrow isn't the due date, today is not the do date." "They say college is where you find yourself, but I keep getting lost on the way to class, so I have to find that first." "Every college student knows the importance of 11:59." "I thought deciding on colleges was the hardest decision I'd ever make, but now, I can't decide on what to eat for lunch." "I love my college café a latte." "College is nice. You can wear the same shirt two days in a row if you want, because your Monday lecture people don't know about your Tuesday lecture people." "To set an alarm or not set an alarm. That is the question." "Yeah, classes are challenging, but the biggest hurdle for me is remembering to do laundry before it's too late." "Current mood: college life." "Everyday I'm hustlin'." — Rick Ross, "Everyday I'm Hustlin'" "Not four years, but for life." "I don't always have time to study, but when I do, I still don't." "The future depends on what you do today." — Gandhi "Messy bun and getting stuff done." "You can't sip with us." "Taking my dreams seriously." "These are the days." "Study hard, do good, and the good life will follow." "Dear degree, why you playing so hard to get?" "The dorm life didn't choose me, but I did choose the dorm life and it's not bad." "This is my third coffee of the day." "Today, I'm about 90% coffee and 10% dry shampoo." "College — where Monday could feel like a Friday." “I'm totally booked at the library.” “Calc-u later, I'm off to class.” “Will I end the semester or will the semester end me? Stay tuned to see.” “Just looking for someone to raise these grades with me.” “It’s my quad squad.” “Just attempting to make myself one degree hotter.” “I had a marvelous time.” — Taylor Swift, “The Last Great American Dynasty”