Visiting a pumpkin patch is the quintessential fall activity. Just picture this: you’re picking out pumpkins while wearing your coziest cardigan. You may even stop to drink some warm apple cider as you sit on some hay bales and take in the crisp autumn air. The only thing that could make your day even better is having your SO by your side. For all the adorable selfies you inevitably snap together with your chosen pumpkins, you’ll need some pumpkin patch captions for couples.

Picking out the perfect Instagram caption can be just as difficult as choosing the right pumpkin. You’ve already found the perfect fall bae, so make captions and pumpkin picking much simpler by having some pumpkin puns ready to go. If you’re looking for a pumpkin big enough to carve a masterpiece out of, you’ll want some pumpkin patch quotes for you to display your before and after pics on the ‘Gram. Even if you’re just grabbing some tiny pumpkins to paint or to add to your WFH desk for some Halloween cheer, you’ll need some cute couple pumpkin patch captions to go along with your photos.

Of course, you’ll be snapping tons of cute pics from your visit that you’ll want to share as well. It could be a snap of you and your SO holding up your pumpkins together or a selfie of you sitting in the patch together, blending in with the gourds. You may even get a few sweet candids of you walking around the patch while holding hands and looking cute in your fall coats. For all of those pics and whatever pumpkin shots you’ve got, you’ll want to use any of these 45 cute pumpkin patch captions for couples to make your post as gourd as can be.

Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

"It's always pumpkin spice and everything nice when you're around." "Just spicing date night up by going to a pumpkin patch." "I love my pumpkin spice a latte." "I've fallen for you." "What a gourdgeous day to spend with you." "Hanging with my cutie (pumpkin) pie." "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "Pie love spending time with you." "Every day is #squashgoals with you." "You've pumpkin patched my heart with love." "The cutest pick." "I picked you." "Orange you glad we went to the patch?" "Feelin' gourdgeous." "Look how jacked my bae is." "Oh my gourd, we're having the best time at the pumpkin patch." "There's no one I'd rather get lost in a pumpkin patch with than you." "If you were the pumpkin king, I'd be your pumpkin queen." "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas "Don't want to get all mushy, but I'm seriously falling for you." "Hanging with my pumpkin." "You've carved out a piece of my heart." "Life is gourd with you around." "Carving out some fun with bae." "I choose you." — Pokemon "Hanging with my boo." "I found the cutest pumpkin in the patch." "You are the pumpkin spice to my fall." "Hay there, good looking." "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice us." "We're falling hard for each other." "Having a spooktacular time with you." "Time flies when you're having pum-pkin." "You'll always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, "My Boo" "Don't want to be corny, but I love my pumpkin." “Oh my gourd, I love you.” “Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.” “I love spending time at the pumpkin patch with you a latte.” “You had me at pumpkin patch.” “We have to go big or gourd home.” “This right here is the pic of the patch.” “Just two country pumpkins.” “Our blood type is pumpkin spice.” “Witch way to the pumpkin patch?” “You’re the pumpkin to my spice.”