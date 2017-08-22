There's absolutely no shame in embracing the basic-ness that comes with the fall season. As soon as you feel that crisp autumn air, you want to light a bunch of fall scented candles, throw on a cardigan, and drink a pumpkin spice latte. The quintessential fall activity that is at the top of your to-do list is, of course, a visit to the pumpkin patch with your besties. While picking out the perfect gourd to makeover your home, you can snap the cutest selfies to post right away with Instagram captions for pumpkin patch photos.

You’ll definitely want to make sure you have some space on your phone to take as many pumpkin patch pics as possible, and enough pumpkin patch captions to go along with them. After all, if you think picking out the perfect pumpkin is hard, deciding on which clever pumpkin patch quote to use is just as difficult. You want the perfect pumpkin pun to go along with the candid snaps of you being surrounded by your choices and showing off your chosen gourd.

If you’re visiting a farm with a pumpkin patch, there’s also a chance to capture moments of you trying farm fresh snacks, sitting on some hay bales, and meeting some adorable goats. Let’s not forget the after pics at home of you carving your pumpkins for Halloween jack-o-lanterns or using them to make delicious pies for your friendsgiving feast. Whatever the situation is, having these 30 pumpkin patch captions ready to go will save you tons of time. That’s more time you’ll have to drink other fall beverages from Starbucks and shop for cozy crewnecks to wear all autumn long.

“Pumpkin spice and everything nice.” "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like." "Oh my gourd, I love fall." "I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house." — Nathaniel Hawthorne, The American Notebooks "The cutest pumpkins in the patch." "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby "Autumn leaves and pumpkins please." "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth "Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere. He's gotta pick this one. He's got to. I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown "I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion." — Henry David Thoreau "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes." "I'm just here for the pumpkin pie." "You're the pumpkin to my spice." "I’m so pumped for pumpkins.” “I’m just a country pumpkin.” “Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.” “Orange you glad I picked this one?” “Carving out some time with my besties.” “Go big or gourd home.” “I think this one is gourdgeous.” “This right here is squash goals.” “Having a gourd time.” “You had me at pumpkin patch.” “Life is gourd at the pumpkin patch.” “Just spicing things up at the pumpkin patch.” “I love visiting the pumpkin patch a latte.” “Pie love picking out fresh pumpkins.” “This one really struck a gourd with me.” “I’ve got the scoop on picking out the perfect pumpkin.”

If you haven’t already done so, text your group chat to plan your pumpkin patch day ASAP. You already have your pumpkin patch captions ready to go, so all that’s left to do is put together your most festive fall OOTD so you’re Insta-ready and you’ll be one step closer to having a truly gourd fall.