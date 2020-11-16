Plan These Fun Car Dates With Your SO This Fall To Make New Memories

Autumn is usually a prime time to plan creative dates with your partner. There are apples to pick, farmers markets to shop, and pies to bake. With the right game plan, you can generally be ready to hit the road in no time. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and the recent upsweep in the Delta variant), exiting your vehicle to partake in crowded activities may not be the safest option, and you might be looking for some things to do in your car instead. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that those who are fully vaccinated can resume many of their usual pre-pandemic activities, they can still contract and spread the Delta variant; this is what’s known as a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19. For this reason, the CDC recommends that everyone (even vaccinated people) wear a mask indoors in public places.
Luckily, there are plenty of fun things you can do in the car for your fall date to make life easier and safer. After all, "[your car] hasn’t come into contact with anyone else," Melissa Dohmen, senior communications manager at Orbitz, previously told Elite Daily. Just remember to have an extra stash of hand sanitizer and masks in your vehicle at all times in case you do need to leave your car, and be sure to follow your state and local requirements.
Once you've addressed safety, it's time to start planning. Some of these car dates include stunning views where the golden hour lighting for selfies is abundant. They might also bring you to the beach at a time of the year when it's typically quiet and serene, or onto scenic roads you've never explored before. Others are experiences that have become more popular due to the ongoing pandemic, such as drive-in concerts and movies where you can enjoy a show from your own front-row seats. A big perk of this type of date is that you can chat with your SO while watching, without feeling like you're disrupting others. (Bring on the popcorn and candy, please.)
Are you ready to plan a fun car date with your SO this fall? If so, check out the ideas below, hop in your car, and get ready to cruise through the season with someone you love and make new memories.
Source:
Melissa Dohmen, senior communications manager at Orbitz