Plan These Fun Car Dates With Your SO This Fall To Make New Memories

Autumn is usually a prime time to plan creative dates with your partner. There are apples to pick, farmers markets to shop, and pies to bake. With the right game plan, you can generally be ready to hit the road in no time. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (and the recent upsweep in the Delta variant), exiting your vehicle to partake in crowded activities may not be the safest option, and you might be looking for some things to do in your car instead. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that those who are fully vaccinated can resume many of their usual pre-pandemic activities, they can still contract and spread the Delta variant; this is what’s known as a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19. For this reason, the CDC recommends that everyone (even vaccinated people) wear a mask indoors in public places.

Luckily, there are plenty of fun things you can do in the car for your fall date to make life easier and safer. After all, "[your car] hasn’t come into contact with anyone else," Melissa Dohmen, senior communications manager at Orbitz, previously told Elite Daily. Just remember to have an extra stash of hand sanitizer and masks in your vehicle at all times in case you do need to leave your car, and be sure to follow your state and local requirements.

Once you've addressed safety, it's time to start planning. Some of these car dates include stunning views where the golden hour lighting for selfies is abundant. They might also bring you to the beach at a time of the year when it's typically quiet and serene, or onto scenic roads you've never explored before. Others are experiences that have become more popular due to the ongoing pandemic, such as drive-in concerts and movies where you can enjoy a show from your own front-row seats. A big perk of this type of date is that you can chat with your SO while watching, without feeling like you're disrupting others. (Bring on the popcorn and candy, please.)

Are you ready to plan a fun car date with your SO this fall? If so, check out the ideas below, hop in your car, and get ready to cruise through the season with someone you love and make new memories.

01 Take A Scenic Drive For Some Stunning Views And Pics bojanstory/E+/Getty Images Grab a backpack filled with tasty snacks and drinks, and head to a nearby scenic road. Many national parks and regions around the country have certain routes to follow with stunning views of canyons, local mountains, or glistening lakes. To give you a little inspiration, you can plan to drive with your SO sitting shotgun along the North Rim Scenic Drive in Grand Canyon National Park, down the Pacific Coast Highway where you can soak up the beauty of Big Sur, or around the Blue Ridge Parkway that goes from North Carolina to Virginia. When you're ready to head back home to check out all the great pics you took, take a U-turn and enjoy the ride.

02 Rock Out In Your Car At A Drive-In Concert Do you and your SO typically get a kick out of going to shows together? Don't miss a single beat, and attend a drive-in concert that may be happening in a town or city near you. They might be planned with very short notice, but will also potentially feature some of your favorite artists. You can jam out with your SO in the safety of your car, all while listening to music that's made for new memories and Instagram Reels.

03 Plan A Car Parade For A Special Occasion Car parades are not just a way to show someone you care for them. They're also a legendary date idea for bringing you and your SO closer to your crew. Plan one with your SO to happily celebrate your friend's birthday, new puppy, or a high score on a tough exam. Spend an afternoon coordinating with your other friends on when you'll meet up to plan a drive-by, as well as decorating your car with balloons, paint, and signs.

04 Camp Out In Your Trunk For A Morning Sunrise Or Evening Sunset lncreativemedia/E+/Getty Images When it comes to adventurous and romantic things to do in the car, a full-on camping trip is a classic. Spread out a bunch of blankets and pillows in the back of your SUV or pickup truck, and have a car "camping" date to see the sunrise or sunset. This is both a cozy and romantic experience and can be done almost anywhere — from the beach to a mountain overlooking a sparkling lake. Prep for a car "camping" date by packing food and beverages in a cooler so you don't have to stop along the way. Bring a laptop so you can watch your favorite movie while you wait for the sunrise or sunset, and hang some string lights for the most creative photoshoot ever.

05 Adventure Through A Light Show This time of the year, light shows are popping up everywhere. Some have a holiday theme and a specific radio station to go with the show, while others make your favorite Disney character come alive. Find one near you to drive through, such as Magic of Lights in Jones Beach State Park in New York or World of Illumination, which has locations in Georgia, Arizona, and California. Be sure to take a few pictures to commemorate your experience.

06 Put On Your Matching Jerseys And Tailgate In Your Driveway Even if you don’t want to tailgate at the football stadium this year, you can still set up a grill and cornhole in your driveway. Along with your SO, pop open the trunk of your car just steps away from your home, and fill it with a cooler of tasty drinks, games, and pretzels. You can listen to music, watch a game on your laptop, or even FaceTime a few friends who are loyal team fans. It'll be a total touchdown of an afternoon.

07 Plan A Takeout Crawl To Some Of Your Favorite Places i Mazda/E+/Getty Images Tell your SO to put on their foodie hat and go on a takeout crawl. Stop at all your go-to fast food places with drive-thrus or curbside pickup, and order one or two items from each. You can film yourselves taking your first bites of new menu items, then compile and upload your clips to YouTube in the form of a vlog. Eat up, because this will certainly be a tasty date.

08 Go On A Scavenger Hunt Make a list of “treasures” you could find while driving about your town or neighborhood and give yourself a time limit. Try looking for things like a bridge, a train, a yellow car, a triple-number license plate, etc. You can download a pre-made list online or come up with something creative and specific to your town. Up the stakes by getting other couples involved to see which car completes the list first — but remember, no speeding.

09 Play Carpool Karaoke Make like James Corden and sing your heart out to all your favorite songs in the car. One of the best and most fun things to do in the car since, like, ever, car karaoke is never not a good idea. Turn it into a challenge by seeing who can get the most lyrics right. Loser pays for takeout.

10 Go Star Gazing Meddy Gunawan / 500px/500Px Unreleased/Getty Images Test your constellation-spotting skills in the comfort of a thoroughly pillowed and blanketed truck bed. For the best view, be sure you head out on a clear night and drive as far away from the city’s light pollution as possible. Bring a Bluetooth speaker or crank your car’s speakers for extra romantic vibes. If just laying there sounds like it might get boring after a few minutes, call your local camera shop and rent some gear to try your hand at astrophotography. Now there’s a date worthy of the ‘gram.

