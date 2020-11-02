Although city life certainly has its perks, spending time in nature can be a great way to reconnect with your partner away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Between the fresh air, crackling fire, and never-ending cuddle time, enjoying the great outdoors with the person you love can make for a romantic and restorative weekend. Spending time in nature is also an easy way to have a fun and adventurous experience on a budget. So, if you and your SO have decided it's time for a forrest frolic, here are some Instagram captions for camping pictures with your partner.

1. "I love you to the mountains and back."

2. "Life is better around the campfire."

3. "Happy campers."

4. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." — John Muir

5. "Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak."

6. "Camping hair, don't care."

7. "May the forest be with you."

8. "Over the river and through the woods with my number one."

9. "Our best adventure yet."

10. "Home is where you park it."

11. "There's nothing quite like getting lost in the woods with you."

12. “Like campfires and marshmallows, we’re better together.”

13. “Not all who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

14. "The view from the top."

15. "By discovering nature, you discover yourself.” — Maxime Lagacé

17. "It’s all good in the woods."

18. "Cozy campfire vibes."

19. “The woods are lovely, dark and deep…” — Robert Frost

20. "Be wild, live free."

21. "What happens in the camper stays in the camper."

22. "There's no one I'd rather share a sleeping bag with."

23. "Soaking up the silence with my love."

24. "Campfire cuddles are what it's all about."

25. "We can never have enough of nature." — Henry David Thoreau

Camping can be such a fun reminder to slow down and appreciate the simple things, and chances are, you'll have a ton of cute photos to look back on. In the end, beautiful moments spent with loved ones in nature can easily become memories you'll never forget.