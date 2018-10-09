‘Tis the season for fall-ing in love with the world. As soon as autumn comes around and the colorful leaves start falling, it's like nature is putting on a show and illuminating your surroundings. Whether you’re enjoying the changing colors or picking out some gourds at the pumpkin patch, you need some autumn quotes for Instagram the second you see the beauty of this season. Social media really shouldn't miss out on this.

It’s hard to choose what’s your favorite part of fall. Some might say the oversized sweaters and mashed potatoes. Others might look forward to all the pumpkin spice lattes and the excitement of getting closer to the holidays. It's truly a time where it’s hard to feel bored or uninspired because there's seemingly so much going on around you. Not to mention, there seems to be a sort of communal joy in the crisp autumn air. The orchard down the street is brewing hot apple cider, and you're scoping out the best doughnuts in town at the farmers market as well as all things cinnamon.

On the weekends, you may go hiking and peep the leaves with your camera or, if you want to be in the moment, just with your naked eye. You may have even planned a trip to see these stunning autumn leaves this season. Sometimes a camera lens simply doesn't do your view justice, and you have to settle for a piece of content that feels a bit mediocre. You throw the image into your editing apps, and try applying one of the presets you bought from one of your favorite bloggers to get that golden hour glow.

While chances are you won’t be able to totally capture the crisp air or vibrant colors of the leaves in their entirety with a photo or video, you can still pay homage to your favorite season by posting something on social media. And even if you aren’t somewhere with those colorful changing leaves, there’s still all the festive autumn happenings around that are worth sharing with the world. The essence of fall is that the world is changing and growing. Even the most imperfect pumpkin has its place in the patch and is worthy of putting on your front step. Just add one of these 38 autumn quotes as a caption, and your post will rake in all the likes. Besides, what’s a pretty picture without a fitting caption to go along with it?

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

"And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "Autumn, the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful." "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again." "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree." — Emily Bronte "If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson "Autumn, the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant "Happiness is coffee on a fall day." "And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened." — Raquel Franco "Fall in love with as many things as possible." "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace." — French Proverb "Be like a tree and let the dead leaves drop." — Rumi "Can you smell autumn dancing in the breeze?" "Everyone must take the time to sit and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence "There are two times of the year: Autumn and waiting for autumn." "Autumn came with wind and gold." "Stay cozy and content, like the colors of autumn." "You're never too old to play in the leaves." "Leaves are falling. Autumn is calling." "If the leaves are changing, I feel poetry in the air." — Laura Jaworski "You return like autumn, and I fall every time." "It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon." — Sarah Addison Allen "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." — Albert Camus "Let there be pumpkin spice, because autumn days are here again." "Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons." — Jim Bishop "And autumn is the best time for adventures, because even the world is feeling a little more alive." "Autumn is wild and it is yours." "Beautiful things don't ask for attention." "Fall in love with moments, the ones that autumn makes just for you." "Every year I'm reminded to believe in magic, because of the beauty of autumn." “Fall is my excuse for pumpkin everything.” “And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves…”—Virginia Woolf “It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!”—Winnie the Pooh “The only thing getting lit this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle.” “Autumn leaves are falling down like pieces into place.”—Taylor Swift “I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin, and crisp sunburnt leaves.”—Ann Drake