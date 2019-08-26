30 Apple Cider Doughnut Captions You'll Love A Hole Lot For The Foodie 'Gram

It's true that farms are known for their beautiful pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and corn mazes in the fall, but there's a little something else that should get the recognition it deserves. I'm talking about apple cider doughnuts. I love going to the farm to have fun with my friends and walking away with as many fresh doughnuts as I can. Step aside, pumpkin spice. I love you, but there's just something about apple cider that makes me love it more. If you're in the same apple cider-loving boat as me, you'll need some apple cider doughnut captions this fall for every sweet treat you pick up.

Just imagine kicking off your day by sipping a cinnamon latte and enjoying a warm apple cider doughnut. It'll make those crisp fall mornings even better. You could also throw a baking party with all the apples you and your besties pick from your farm trip and use them to make homemade doughnuts with recipes from Pinterest.

Share your delicious baked goods with your friends or enjoy them all yourself. Either way, you'll want to use some of these 30 doughnut captions for your foodie post on Instagram. You really doughnut want to miss out on all the fun fall has to offer, so live appley ever after with all the apple cider doughnuts your heart desires.

Shutterstock

1. "I'm falling in love with apple cider doughnuts."

2. "You're the apple of my doughnut."

3. "I've got the in-cider scoop on how to have the best fall ever."

4. "Always look on the bright cider life."

5. "Doughnut come for my apple cider doughnut."

6. "How do you like them apples?" — Good Will Hunting

7. "It's an appley ever after with you."

8. "I'd like to apple-ogize for not sharing my doughnut with you."

9. "I like to be be-cider you."

10. "I've de-cider-ed that fall is the best season of all."

11. "I'm red-y to eat all the apple cider doughnuts."

12. "Doughnut worry, be happy."

13. "I doughnut understand why you're not as excited about apple cider as I am."

14. "Having some holesome fun this fall."

15. "Doughnut you forget about me."

16. "Don't glaze over the issue here, apple cider is far superior to pumpkin spice."

Shutterstock

17. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you."

18. "Doughnut go breaking my heart."

19. "Doughnut crush my apple cider vibes."

20. "Treating myself to all the apple cider this fall."

21. "Holey moley, I love apple cider."

22. "I love you a hole lot."

23. "I got 99 doughnuts 'cause someone ate one."

24. "I love apple cider doughnuts to the core."

25. "I find apple cider doughnuts to be very a-peeling."

26. "Roses are red. Apples are, too. I love you so much that I'd share my doughnut with you."

27. "Doughnut cramp my fall vibes."

28. "All I need are cozy sweaters, crunchy leaves, and apple cider doughnuts."

29. "I've decided to eat more hole foods this fall."

30. "Doughnut stop the fall fun."