It's officially fall, which can only mean that it's time for one of the season's most lovable drinks to make a comeback: apple cider. Apples really are the staple fruit of the season, and it has become a fall lover's requirement to consume as many apples in as many forms as possible. Whether you're baking an apple pie, snacking on some apples and peanut butter, or — my personal favorite — drinking some piping hot apple cider, you're going to need to be armed with some seriously punny apple cider Instagram captions. (How else will your other fall-loving friends know that you're apple-y enjoying a cup of cider?)

Apple cider is the perfect drink to get you in the mood for this time of year. Heated or iced, it brings back warm, fuzzy feelings of snuggling up by a fireplace wrapped in a blanket. You can even customize it to fit your mood. Enjoy it mixed in with some tea for a little apple-spice flavor, or you can add some cinnamon or ginger to give your normal cider more of a kick. Any way you decide to prepare it, it's a drink that sets the tone for fall and keeps you in the mood all the way through winter. (Am I the only one who drinks cider until spring officially hits?)

Move over, pumpkin spice, chai tea, and hot cocoa — apple cider has won over my heart this year. And I'm ready to spread the apple cider love with these fun captions for the 'Gram.

1. "An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough." — Unknown

2. "You’re the apple to my pie." — Unknown

3. "How do you like them apples?" — Will Hunting, Good Will Hunting

4. "Apple orchards, autumn skies, hot chocolate, and pumpkin pies." — Unknown

5. "If you want the apples, you have to shake the trees." — Unknown

6. "Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard." — Walt Whitman

7. "I find you a-peel-ing." — Unknown

8. "We're having hardcore fun this fall." — Unknown

9. "My core values are: be kind, caring, curious, giving, and respectful." — Unknown

10. "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun." — Unknown

11. "I love you to your core." — Unknown

12. "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple." — Unknown

13. "You are the apple of my eye." — Unknown

14. "I've got all the in-cider information." — Unknown

15. "Let's get apple sauced." — Unknown

16. "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over." — Unknown

17. "Always look on the bright cider life." — Unknown

18. "I like to be be-cider you." — Unknown

19. "Roses are red. Apples are, too. I'm so glad to spend the day with you." — Unknown

20. "Slice, slice baby." — Unknown

21."I'm one bad apple." — Unknown

22."We might be apples and oranges, but we make a great pear." — Unknown

23. "And they all lived apple-y ever after." — Unknown

24."Breathe a cider relief." — Unknown

25."I've de-cider-ed that fall is the best season of all." — Unknown